Modera Wealth Management Trimmed Its Chevron New (CVX) Stake by $329,394; Oberweis Asset Management Holding in Synaptics (SYNA) Has Cut by $768,300 as Share Value Declined

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 2,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 4,179 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 6,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $117.74. About 6.86M shares traded or 20.84% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 19/04/2018 – Oil major Total will not give up on Venezuela, says Total CEO; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/25/2018 09:06 AM; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B; 19/05/2018 – Breitbart News: Delingpole – Can’t Handle the Truth: Actor Quits `Anti-Environmental’ Chevron Drama; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B-$20B Annual Investment Range Through 2020; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Would Expect to be in Position to Resume Shr Repurchase Program as Surplus Cash Generate; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Synaptics Inc. (SYNA) by 74.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 19,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% . The institutional investor held 6,900 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274,000, down from 26,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Synaptics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $33.06. About 480,313 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS 3Q NET REV. $394.0M, EST. $401.8M; 11/04/2018 – SYNAPTICS INC SYNA.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $42; 05/04/2018 – Synaptics AudioSmart Far-Field Voice Featured on docomo Simple Mic Bluetooth Speaker; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Loss/Shr 40c; 02/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Synaptics’ Award-Winning Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Xiaomi Mi8 Smartphones; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Adj EPS 92c; 26/04/2018 – Synaptics Second-Generation USB Type-C Headset SoCs in Mass Production with Major Smartphone OEM; 10/04/2018 – Synaptics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 8.3% to 18 Days; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbr Prtn Limited Liability Co owns 9,572 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Llc invested 1.05% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Clean Yield Group has invested 0.15% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 20,652 are held by Patten Grp Incorporated. 1,358 were reported by Seabridge Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. The North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has invested 1.45% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Jcic Asset Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cambridge Tru invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Lesa Sroufe reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Chilton Investment Llc has 0.01% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1,854 shares. Narwhal Capital Management reported 27,545 shares. Birmingham Cap Communication Al has 55,400 shares for 3.06% of their portfolio. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Lc stated it has 59,432 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Ally Finance has 1.31% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 56,000 shares. Family Management reported 4,280 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron Corp.: This Is A Big Deal – Seeking Alpha” published on April 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron Corp.: Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron: Fueling Up; Earnings Overflowing – Seeking Alpha” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $534.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,089 shares to 18,584 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (STIP) by 73,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 26,784 shares to 162,457 shares, valued at $8.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 41,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Momo Inc. Adr.

Investors sentiment is 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 18 investors sold SYNA shares while 59 reduced holdings. only 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 32.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 33.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.14% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Moreover, Ameritas Invest Prtn has 0.02% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 13,155 shares. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com has invested 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 7,320 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.11% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). 5,349 were accumulated by First Advsr Ltd Partnership. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 4,638 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Northern Tru invested in 539,938 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 34,195 are owned by Da Davidson. 47,342 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Bank & Trust Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 9,704 shares stake. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Com owns 573 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 9, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Synaptics is Now Oversold (SYNA) – Nasdaq” published on March 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synaptics Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Synaptics Is A Potential Rebound Play – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Synaptics Disrupts Automotive Industry with Innovative TDDI Solutions – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 25, 2018.