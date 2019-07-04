Modera Wealth Management Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Lifted by $429,371 as Stock Value Rose; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Tealwood Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake as Share Value Rose

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 3,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,584 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, up from 15,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $142.14. About 3.26M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 6,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,051 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51 million, down from 108,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 12.80M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on Second-Quarter Results – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Investors Should Keep an Eye on the Oklahoma Opioid Trial Against Johnson & Johnson – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Janssen Tremfya for psoriatic arthritis meets primary endpoints – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J&J files marketing app in Europe for expanded use of Erleada – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $534.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 223,750 shares to 31,021 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keystone Fin Planning accumulated 31,682 shares or 2.19% of the stock. Auxier Asset Management stated it has 2.78% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Page Arthur B has invested 4.11% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,837 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia has 98,612 shares for 1.69% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial Inc holds 4.79 million shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Cutter & Brokerage holds 23,075 shares. Davis holds 0.24% or 2,890 shares. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 78,790 shares. Windward Cap Mngmt Ca has invested 1.8% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Optimum Inv holds 0.59% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 12,756 shares. Loeb Prtnrs Corp owns 475 shares. 947,676 are held by Epoch Prtnrs. 1.56 million are owned by Dnb Asset As. Cornerstone Advisors Inc has 0.45% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 104,114 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25M and $235.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 5,542 shares to 38,675 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.83 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penbrook Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 26,700 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 53,429 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Llc has 0.08% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,472 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt reported 8,705 shares. Wasatch Advsrs Inc reported 101,342 shares. Opus Mgmt invested in 136,000 shares. 194,261 were accumulated by Webster Bancshares N A. Grace & White Incorporated Ny invested in 0.09% or 6,940 shares. D L Carlson Invest Group Inc reported 0.98% stake. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc has invested 2.59% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Gyroscope Capital Management Grp Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 8,555 shares. Eagle Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 53,215 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 47,420 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation has 366,926 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.12% or 17,088 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Apple Loses Ive and the Nasdaqâ€™s Q3 Outlook – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Worried About the Trade War? Buy These 3 Stocks – The Motley Fool” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Live 2019 to Kick Off in San Diego Next Week – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Ekes Out Win Ahead of Fed Meeting – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.