Modera Wealth Management Stake In International Business Machs (IBM) Was Has Lifted; Origin Asset Management Llp Holds Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 69.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 6,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,082 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 9,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $151.36. About 2.70 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 18/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re 8-K; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 12 percent on the 12-month period; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.57/SHR; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 28/05/2018 – David Kenny, IBM’s senior vice president of Watson and Cloud, said artificial intelligence is already proving to be beneficial; 17/04/2018 – IPONWEB Brings on New Leadership Team to Service Enterprise Clients in the U.S; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “THIS QUARTER, IBM Z REVENUE GREW 54% YEAR-TO-YEAR, A MORE THAN 100% GROWTH IN SHIPPED MIPS, AND MARGINS EXPANDED” – CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 19/03/2018 – FileShadow Premieres File Archiving Protection Service Hosted on IBM Cloud

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 22.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 19,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.22 million, up from 86,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $114.63. About 3.41 million shares traded or 124.73% up from the average. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has risen 4.53% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Sees FY Rev $3.925B-$3.985B; 11/04/2018 – Alexion To Acquire Wilson Therapeutics; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF ALXN1210 CONSISTENT WITH THAT SEEN FOR SOLIRIS; 16/04/2018 – APELLIS – IN H2 2018, PLANS TO INITIATE A PHASE 3 TRIAL IN 70 PATIENTS WITH PNH VS TREATMENT WITH APL-2 MONOTHERAPY TO TREATMENT WITH ECULIZUMAB; 16/05/2018 – ALEXION PUBLISHES A SUPPLEMENT TO OFFER DOCUMENT ON RECOMMENDED; 16/04/2018 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Phase 1b Open Label Study of APL-2 in PNH Patients Not Previously Treated with Eculizumab; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALXN1210 ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS ON CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF TRANSFUSION AVOIDANCE; 11/04/2018 – Alexion’s Deal Discipline Sure Beats a Previous Disaster: Gadfly; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS ALEXION INTENDS TO FINANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH CASH ON HAND; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION: NO COMPULSORY LICENSE OF SOLIRIS REQUESTED IN BRAZIL

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5,100 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $22.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 120,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,000 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alexion (ALXN) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Alexion Pharma (ALXN) Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for SOLIRIS for Treatment of NMOSD – StreetInsider.com” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “6 Low Price-to-Book Value Stocks to Buy for Solid Returns – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) CEO Ludwig Hantson on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Microsoft vs. IBM – Yahoo Finance” on July 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The International Business Machines Corporation’s (NYSE:IBM) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IBM: Red Is The New Blue – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Would IBM Stock Be Lifted by a Merger With GE? – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Counts On Red Hat For Cloud Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

