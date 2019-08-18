Modera Wealth Management Raised International Business Machs (IBM) Stake by $931,869; Exane Derivatives Trimmed Its Macquarie Infrast. (MIC) Position by $17.43 Million as Shares Rose

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 69.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 6,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 16,082 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 9,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $133.76. About 2.74M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – EU COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM AND MAERSK; 08/05/2018 – CryptoCoin: ANZ & IBM Develop Blockchain Insurance Solution; 21/03/2018 – Several well-established companies have been piloting blockchain technology with IBM’s platform; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q REV. $19.07B, EST. $18.83B; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cognitive Solutions Rev $4.3B; 17/04/2018 – Correction to IBM Earnings Story; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – IBM – QTRLY OPERATING (NON-GAAP) EPS OF $2.45, UP 4 PERCENT

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrast. (MIC) by 99.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 425 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.57% . The institutional investor held 1 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Macquarie Infrast. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.39. About 631,813 shares traded or 26.13% up from the average. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 02/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure 2018 Growth Capital Deployment Expectations Revised to About $300 Million; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Macquarie Infrastructure Corp Outlook To Neg; 07/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Strongly Disagrees With ISS Recommendation to Vote Against Three of Six MIC Directors; 07/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Urges Stockholders Vote for All Six Director Nominees Standing for Reelection; 17/04/2018 – MOAB CAPITAL – BELIEVES RECONSTITUTED BOARD IS REQUIRED AT MACQUARIE; 16/05/2018 – All Six MIC Directors Reelected at Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES TDC’S BAA3 SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT RATINGS TO B1 AND ASSIGNS B1 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING TO ITS HOLDING COMPANY, DKT HOLDINGS APS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 01/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Macquarie; 06/04/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation; 26/04/2018 – MIC AG M3BG.DE – EXTENDS APPOINTMENT OF ANDREAS EMPL TO MANAGEMENT BOARD UNTIL 2021

More notable recent Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What does Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation’s (NYSE:MIC) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Zooming in on NYSE:MIC’s 9.9% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Macquarie Infrastructure: Dividend Coverage Precarious – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There An Opportunity With Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation’s (NYSE:MIC) 39% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Announces Conversion Ratio Adjustment to Convertible Notes Due 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold MIC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 109.05 million shares or 70.79% more from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Naples Global Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0.42% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Menta Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 23,246 shares. Invesco accumulated 140,751 shares. Maryland-based Burt Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Marathon Mgmt reported 56,484 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 13,006 shares. Sei Investments has 0% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 14,226 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Moreover, Amp Investors has 0.01% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Bancorporation Of Hawaii owns 12,570 shares. Joel Isaacson Com Lc has invested 0.05% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). 217,106 were accumulated by Ci Invs. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation has 200 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 181,736 shares or 0% of the stock. Cove Street Limited Liability Co reported 401,080 shares.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Iboxx Usd (Put) (LQD) by 320 shares to 920 shares, valued at $57.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde by 113,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Tata Motors Adr (NYSE:TTM).

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $534.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 15,922 shares to 520,448 shares, valued at $25.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.