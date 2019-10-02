Modera Wealth Management Raised By $309,777 Its Union Pacific (UNP) Holding; Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Sentiment Is 1.33

Natural Gas Services Group Inc (NGS) investors sentiment is 1.33 in Q2 2019. It’s the same as in 2019Q1. The ratio is the same, as only 36 funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 27 sold and decreased their stakes in Natural Gas Services Group Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 11.32 million shares, down from 11.37 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Natural Gas Services Group Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 6 Reduced: 21 Increased: 25 New Position: 11.

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 36.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Modera Wealth Management Llc acquired 1,833 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Modera Wealth Management Llc holds 6,907 shares with $1.17M value, up from 5,074 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $106.35B valuation. The stock decreased 3.21% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $150.95. About 3.22 million shares traded or 1.09% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX

Spitfire Capital Llc holds 4.43% of its portfolio in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. for 256,581 shares. Oslo Asset Management As owns 1.00 million shares or 4.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has 1.27% invested in the company for 300,425 shares. The Colorado-based Rk Capital Management Llc has invested 1.27% in the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co, a Missouri-based fund reported 91,236 shares.

Analysts await Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.02 per share. NGS’s profit will be $396,893 for 99.67 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $11.96. About 37,313 shares traded. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS) has declined 26.92% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NGS News: 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The EndRAD Trial: Eliminating Total Body Irradiation (TBI) for NGS-MRD Negative Children, Adolescents, and; 12/03/2018 – QIAGEN and Natera Partner to Develop Cutting-Edge Genetic Testing Assays for Use on QlAGEN’s GeneReader NGS System; 01/05/2018 – Hopi Tribe, United Mine Workers And Peabody Seek Judgment Affirming CAP’s Legal Obligation To Purchase NGS Power; 15/03/2018 – Global NGS in Agrigenomics Market Anticipated to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2021, Reports BIS Research; 08/03/2018 – NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.03; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH – WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE ONCOTYPE SEQ LIQUID SELECT TEST OR FURTHER INVEST IN NON-PROPRIETARY NGS-BASED PANELS; 08/03/2018 – NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY REPORTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $1.42; 23/05/2018 – Swift Biosciences and Genomenon Announce Partnership to Accelerate Biomarker Selection for Targeted NGS Panels; 03/05/2018 – Tribal Leaders and United Mine Workers Call on Central Arizona Project Board to Show Good Faith in NGS Power Negotiations with; 09/05/2018 – Chronicle: Potential buyer considering purchase of NGS

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $158.23 million. The firm rents small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional gas and oil production businesses, which include coal bed methane, gas shale, tight gas, and oil shales. It has a 199.38 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2,530 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 362,408 horsepower.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Pcl reported 100,404 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Llc owns 4,180 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Waters Parkerson Communications Llc has 0.05% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Pinnacle Fincl Prtn holds 0.54% or 42,198 shares. Transamerica Advisors Incorporated holds 0.01% or 179 shares. D L Carlson Grp has invested 0.11% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Acropolis Investment Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% or 800 shares. Community Fincl Bank Na invested in 4,565 shares. First Republic Investment Management accumulated 264,680 shares or 0.25% of the stock. 37,170 were reported by Etrade Mgmt Ltd Llc. Missouri-based Plancorp Ltd Liability has invested 0.77% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Gm Advisory Inc has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Hendley And accumulated 27,151 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Com reported 6,606 shares stake. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,500 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $184.50’s average target is 22.23% above currents $150.95 stock price. Union Pacific had 13 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Thursday, June 13 by Barclays Capital. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $18500 target in Thursday, September 5 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 12. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 17 report. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, April 4. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Monday, July 8.