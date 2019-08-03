Modera Wealth Management Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Lifted as Stock Declined; As Marinemax Ord (HZO) Market Valuation Declined, Globeflex Capital LP Increased by $763,971 Its Stake

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Marinemax Ord (HZO) by 186.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 40,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.88% . The institutional investor held 61,821 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 21,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Marinemax Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $327.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.11. About 252,800 shares traded. MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) has declined 16.09% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical HZO News: 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys New 3% Position in MarineMax; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Management Exits Position in MarineMax; 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – MARINEMAX INC – RAISING ITS ANNUAL FISCAL 2018 EXPECTATIONS FOR FULLY TAXED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO RANGE FROM $1.44 TO $1.50; 23/04/2018 – DJ MarineMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HZO); 24/05/2018 – MarineMax Elects New Member to Its Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – MarineMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – MarineMax Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 6

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 3,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 18,584 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, up from 15,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.01, from 2.15 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold HZO shares while 37 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 22.06 million shares or 1.15% more from 21.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street stated it has 784,411 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) for 28,209 shares. Sei Invests holds 0% of its portfolio in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) for 9,819 shares. 16,742 are owned by International. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). Secor Advisors LP holds 29,341 shares. Eagle Asset Management stated it has 2.74 million shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 10,428 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 60,000 are held by Teton. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 18,727 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 15,506 shares. The Massachusetts-based Nbw Lc has invested 0.82% in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,534 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 31,476 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $473.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) by 13,960 shares to 4,704 shares, valued at $308,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Audiocodes Ltd (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 60,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,255 shares, and cut its stake in Trinseo Sa (NYSE:TSE).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Front Barnett Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 10,324 shares. Hartline holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1,682 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability owns 2.17M shares. Goldman Sachs Inc reported 0.57% stake. Us State Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 3.68M shares. Wespac Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.19% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 11,734 were accumulated by Boltwood Cap. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc holds 1.51% or 77,546 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Retail Bank has invested 0.3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 9,650 are owned by Central Retail Bank Com. Pecaut holds 2.68% or 37,202 shares in its portfolio. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Com reported 1.85% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Old Second State Bank Of Aurora has 39,459 shares. Westchester Capital Mngmt has invested 4.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Abner Herrman & Brock Lc owns 119,673 shares.