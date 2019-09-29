Modera Wealth Management Position in International Business Machs (IBM) Decreased by $932,696; Alethea Capital Management Has Increased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 451.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 2,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 2,759 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $384,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 6.01M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 42.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 6,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,274 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28 million, down from 16,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $143.24. About 2.36M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 05/04/2018 – IBM joins group building a blockchain-based global identity network; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sees FY EPS At Least $11.58; 15/05/2018 – Thycotic Announces IBM Security to OEM Privileged Identity Management Technology; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business Outcomes; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q REV. $19.07B, EST. $18.83B; 07/05/2018 – Arun Sudhaman: IBM Selects Weber Shandwick To Lead New Global PR Lineup; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING PARTS OF SERVICE BUS.: WIWO; 16/05/2018 – TTA Receives Outstanding Work Review from Long-Time Partner IBM; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: IBM EARNINGS WERE NOT RELEASED; 12/03/2018 – IBM CEO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $18.6M VS. $32.7M

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00M and $153.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 13,466 shares to 5,308 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $547.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,239 shares to 25,665 shares, valued at $4.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year's $3.42 per share.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1.

