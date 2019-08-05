Modera Wealth Management Position in Chevron New (CVX) Decreased by $329,394; As Mercadolibre (MELI) Stock Price Rose, Cumberland Advisors Has Lowered by $304,200 Its Position

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 2,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 4,179 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 6,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $118.69. About 4.21 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS CHEVRON UNIT MAY BUY 20% OF BC TERMINAL; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON EVP OF UPSTREAM JAY JOHNSON SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESIDENT JEFF SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS AT OTC PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Focusing on Cutting Costs, Delivering Production Growth From Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG Projects in Australia; 21/05/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Glencore looks set to beat Sinopec to buy Chevron’s SA assets in $1bn deal; 25/04/2018 – Chevron removed executives from Venezuela after two of its workers were imprisoned over a dispute with state-owned oil company PDVSA; 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 17/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA ON MONDAY; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS EXECUTIVE TEAM IN VENEZUELA REMAINS IN PLACE

Cumberland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.00% or $43.04 during the last trading session, reaching $571.67. About 580,564 shares traded or 10.94% up from the average. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $534.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,089 shares to 18,584 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 42,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 517,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN).

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 212.00% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. MELI’s profit will be $14.18M for 510.42 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Cumberland Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.08B and $288.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors by 28,340 shares to 531,410 shares, valued at $11.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) by 126,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 683,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P O&G Exp&Prd (XOP).