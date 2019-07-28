Modera Wealth Management Maintains Stake in International Business Machs (IBM); As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Df Dent & Co Has Boosted Stake

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 69.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 6,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,082 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 9,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $151.36. About 2.70M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity Incidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 30/03/2018 – IBM predicts five technologies that will change the world in the next five years; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING ASSETS TO BECHTLE: WIWO; 17/04/2018 – IBM – TOTAL CLOUD REVENUE OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $17.7 BILLION, UP 22 PERCENT (UP 20 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 03/04/2018 – IBM Selects FANDOM SPORTS for Exclusive Blockchain Digital Mentorship Program; 14/03/2018 – Cloudflare and IBM Collaborate to Extend Security and Performance from the Cloud to the Network Edge; 22/05/2018 – Apollo Hospitals Adopts IBM Watson for Oncology and IBM Watson for Genomics to Help Physicians Make Data-Driven Cancer Care Decisions; 17/04/2018 – Correction to IBM Earnings Story; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, CURRENCY DROVE 5 OF THE 9 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH- CONF CALL

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 3,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,453 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.34M, up from 63,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon’s ‘A+’/Stable Long-Term IDR Reflects Leading Positions in Global E-Commerce and Cloud Computing Services; 20/04/2018 – Mercury News: The unspoken factor in Amazon’s search for a new home: Jeff Bezos’s support for gay rights; 13/03/2018 – Amazon’s Advertising Beast Won’t Badly Bite Facebook, Google — Barron’s Blog; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple, Amazon race to the $1 trillion mark; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Closes In on Top Market-Value Spot — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – White House Says No Policy Change on Amazon Being Considered; 05/04/2018 – President Donald Trump tweeted another attack on Amazon â€“ his fifth in a week; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System; 25/04/2018 – NYSE suspends trading in Amazon, Alphabet due to pricing issue; 07/03/2018 – Amazon has committed to roughly $22 billion in future food purchases as it bulks up Whole Foods

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marietta Partners Ltd Liability has 0.96% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Acadian Asset Limited Com invested in 1% or 129,771 shares. Putnam Fl Management Company owns 13,998 shares. Cypress Funds Ltd Company reported 9.46% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Security National Tru holds 1.85% or 3,240 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen invested 0.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Narwhal Cap Mngmt stated it has 3,261 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moneta Grp Inc Incorporated Inv Advisors Limited Company holds 0.06% or 308 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt Inc holds 2.89% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 9,286 shares. Altimeter Mgmt LP invested in 8,000 shares. Advisory Network Ltd Liability Corporation reported 8,608 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,491 shares. Bluestein R H reported 5.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Arizona State Retirement System holds 1.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 80,089 shares.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Core Lab N.V. (NYSE:CLB) by 209,318 shares to 318,412 shares, valued at $21.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 5,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,875 shares, and cut its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

