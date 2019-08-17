Modera Wealth Management Maintains Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); As Mastercard (MA) Shares Rose, Baillie Gifford & Company Lowered Stake by $4.26 Million

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 3,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 18,584 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, up from 15,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 4.80M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 0.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 18,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 5.87 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 billion, down from 5.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.63M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 34,502 shares to 6.26M shares, valued at $145.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tableau Software Class A (NYSE:DATA) by 14,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Tsmc Adr (NYSE:TSM).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock or 1,735 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Logan Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 2.61% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). South Dakota Investment Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 60,500 shares. Marsico Mgmt Ltd holds 0.26% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 30,709 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe, Ohio-based fund reported 1,883 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 505,187 shares. Numerixs Inv Incorporated stated it has 0.71% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Huntington Natl Bank holds 0.26% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 65,555 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct owns 209,201 shares or 1.72% of their US portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Co Ltd Company has 5,898 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Polar Llp reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Matarin Ltd Company holds 27,429 shares. Cohen Cap has invested 0.39% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Dsc LP holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5,014 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 23,706 shares. Provise Group Incorporated Limited invested in 0.49% or 14,736 shares.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $534.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 15,922 shares to 520,448 shares, valued at $25.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.