Modera Wealth Management Lifted Its International Business Machs (IBM) Holding by $931,869; As Dollar Gen New (DG) Stock Value Rose, Cibc World Markets Has Raised Stake by $336,889

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 35.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 2,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 10,798 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 7,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $133.69. About 1.98 million shares traded or 11.71% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories at May 4 Were $3.59B; 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL 4Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.48; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 69.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 6,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 16,082 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 9,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $147.25. About 7.98M shares traded or 126.22% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 11/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator Portantino & IBM’s Proposal to Strengthen the High School Career Pathway Passes Education Committee; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of GSMS 2017-GS5; 18/04/2018 – SiliconANGLE: IBM brings two key open-source developer tools together in its latest cloud service; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ended 1Q With $13.2 Billion of Cash on Hand; 18/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: It’s All About the Margins — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp expected to post earnings of $2.41 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $534.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,678 shares to 4,179 shares, valued at $515,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 96,678 shares to 14,233 shares, valued at $715,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 174,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 372,146 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).