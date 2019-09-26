Modera Wealth Management Increases Stake in Union Pacific (UNP); As Pbf Energy (PBF) Share Price Declined, Holder Sir Capital Management LP Cut by $417,167 Its Stake

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 36.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 1,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 6,907 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, up from 5,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $163.6. About 4.59M shares traded or 46.58% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 13,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The hedge fund held 569,030 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.81 million, down from 582,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $26.22. About 1.46 million shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 12/04/2018 – PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNIT; 08/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY IN NEW ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 10/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery restores alky unit production; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Announces Multi-Asset Growth Acquisitions; 19/04/2018 – PBF Energy partially shuts sulfur plant at Delaware City refinery; 05/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery plans begins alky unit restart; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC – DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q EPS 27c; 20/03/2018 – PBF Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Straus Exits Position in PBF Energy

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $547.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 6,893 shares to 513,555 shares, valued at $25.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,754 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings.

Analysts await PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) to report earnings on October, 31 before the open. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 23.89% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PBF’s profit will be $103.12M for 7.62 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by PBF Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.61% EPS growth.