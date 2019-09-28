Modera Wealth Management Increases Position in Union Pacific (UNP); Energy Income Partners Stake in Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Has Upped as Share Price Rose

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 414,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.86% . The hedge fund held 7.98 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $300.37M, up from 7.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $40.37. About 128,567 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES ACKNOWLEDGES STATEMENTS BY SPONSOR ON FERC IMPACT; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 19/04/2018 – DJ TC PipeLines LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCP); 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Doesn’t Anticipate Further Asset Dropdowns to Partnership at This Time; 27/04/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Acknowledges Statements By Sponsor Regarding the Impact of 2018 FERC Actions; 17/05/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP to Attend 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 02/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Final Section of 2017 NGTL Expansion Program into Service; 15/03/2018 TC PipeLines Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Net $102M; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Rev $115M

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 36.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 1,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 6,907 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 million, up from 5,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.69. About 3.15 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Llc holds 14.28% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 360,729 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 36,636 shares. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 6,308 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.29% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 100,967 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability Corp holds 0.21% or 14,674 shares in its portfolio. Sarasin And Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.59% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Connors Investor Ser Inc accumulated 1,625 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 404,141 shares. Aristotle Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,052 shares. The California-based Fairview Capital Investment has invested 0.01% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Dorsey Wright & Associates holds 1,878 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Bartlett & Communications Limited Liability Com has invested 0.24% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Osterweis Cap Management reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Eagle Ridge Invest Management accumulated 5,803 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Waratah Cap Advisors Limited holds 5,351 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $547.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,830 shares to 14,754 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,365 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP).

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 508,910 shares to 929,495 shares, valued at $81.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chesapeake Utils Corp (NYSE:CPK) by 7,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,557 shares, and cut its stake in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA).