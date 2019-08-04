Modera Wealth Management Increases Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); Impala Asset Management Has Cut Its Position in B2gold (BTG) by $499,140

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 3,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 18,584 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, up from 15,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 249,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.55% . The hedge fund held 8.50 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.79M, down from 8.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.28. About 6.24 million shares traded or 21.10% up from the average. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$5.40 FROM C$4.75; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Gold Adds Glencore, Cuts B2Gold; 16/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – B2Gold has filed its Form 40-F; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP -BELIEVE CO’S INTERESTS IN FEKOLA MINE ARE PROTECTED & ANY AMENDMENTS IN A NEW MINING CODE WILL NOT APPLY TO FEKOLA WITHOUT CO’S AGREEMENT; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 7C; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD IS WELL ON TARGET TO MEET ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q REV. $344.3M, EST. $330.5M; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE OF $344.3 MLN, INCREASE OF 135%; 15/03/2018 B2GOLD – 2018 CASH OPERATING COSTS AND AISC EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $505 AND $550 PER OUNCE AND BETWEEN $780 AND $830 PER OUNCE, RESPECTIVELY

Analysts await B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 40.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.05 per share. BTG’s profit will be $30.14 million for 27.33 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by B2Gold Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unifi Inc (NYSE:UFI) by 69,638 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $30.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 44,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr.

More notable recent B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Gold will keep rising â€” here are 13 ways to profit from the rally – MarketWatch” on February 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “B2Gold Reports Strong First Quarter 2019 Results; Quarterly Gold Production of 231,000 oz, 6% Above Budget; AISC of $848/oz sold, significantly below budget by $133/oz – PRNewswire” published on May 07, 2019, Juniorminingnetwork.com published: “B2Gold Corp. Reports Continued Strong Gold Production & Revenue for Q1 2019; Quarterly Gold Production of 231000 oz, 6% Above Budget; Well on Track to Meet Guidance of 935000-975000 oz of Gold Production – Junior Mining Network” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) were released by: Investingnews.com and their article: “Senegal Mali Fault Zone Heating Up M&A Action in West Africa | INNspired – Investing News Network” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Juniorminingnetwork.com‘s news article titled: “B2Gold First Quarter 2019 Financial Results: Conference Call / Webcast Details – Junior Mining Network” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dow Jones Edges Higher on Monday – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “JOHNSON & JOHNSON INVESTIGATION UPDATE by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Johnson & Johnson – JNJ – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks â€“ S&P Closes Above 3,000 as Wall Street’s Rally on Rate Hopes Continues – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $534.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 223,750 shares to 31,021 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi owns 109,947 shares or 2.02% of their US portfolio. Somerville Kurt F reported 133,362 shares stake. Gladius Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 44,616 shares. Weybosset Research Mngmt Lc, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 58,636 shares. Baltimore reported 1.99% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Roosevelt Gru has 2.99% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 127,734 shares or 2.35% of all its holdings. Kistler accumulated 38,155 shares or 2.21% of the stock. Viking Fund Management Limited Com owns 34,000 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Perella Weinberg Prns Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 55,312 shares. Moreover, Kames Cap Public Limited Company has 2.84% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 717,716 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Partners Inc stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Boltwood Cap Mgmt holds 11,734 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Stellar Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.77% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.4% or 8,052 shares.