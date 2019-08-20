Modera Wealth Management Increases Holding in International Business Machs (IBM); Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Ally Financial Has Raised Its Holding by $3.51 Million

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 69.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 6,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 16,082 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 9,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $133.07. About 1.96 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 29/03/2018 – IBM: National reports coming in that IBM is doing major employee cuts throughout company. Anybody know if anything is happening in #rochmn?; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 19/03/2018 – Intersections Inc. Launches AI-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN ADDITION, SETTLED NUMBER OF U.S. AND FOREIGN TAX AUDITS, WHICH DROVE DISCRETE NONCASH TAX BENEFITS OF $810 MLN IN QUARTER- CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – IBM has been investing heavily in blockchain, forging partnerships with the likes of Walmart, Nestle and Maersk; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Holt Joins Maersk And IBM Global Shipping Platform To Boost Productivity At Packer Avenue Marine Terminal; 17/04/2018 – IBM Debt Totaled $46.4 Billion at End of 1Q; 18/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 20 Points as IBM Caps Upside — Barron’s Blog; 30/03/2018 – Clear Technologies Wins IBM Global Financing Excellence Award at Think 2018

Ally Financial Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 160,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.87M, up from 130,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.6. About 12.00 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 22/03/2018 – Automotive Sector Leads Michigan in $6 Billion of First-Half 2018 Project Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July; 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $534.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,678 shares to 4,179 shares, valued at $515,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Rech Advisors reported 0.21% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cannell Peter B Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Clark Estates New York stated it has 189,076 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 3.91M shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va invested in 7,726 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Moors & Cabot invested in 53,518 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.32% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has 364,955 shares. Godsey & Gibb Assocs has invested 0.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Dupont Capital Mngmt stated it has 19,147 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth reported 5,197 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc New York holds 0.01% or 717 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Savings Bank Usa, Illinois-based fund reported 2,125 shares. Curbstone Financial Mgmt, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 6,534 shares. Green Square Cap Llc owns 9,707 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio.

