Modera Wealth Management Increases Holding in International Business Machs (IBM); Edgepoint Investment Group Has Cut Its Holding in Wabco Hldgs (WBC) by $202.93 Million

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 33.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 1.55 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 3.12M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $411.74M, down from 4.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $133.3. About 98,671 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES BUYING BACK UP TO $300M SHRS DURING 2018; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS SAYS FIORONI WILL REPLACE ALEXANDER DE BOCK – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS – NEW AWARDS SPECIFY $502 MLN IN NEW BUSINESS EARMARKED FROM 2018 THROUGH TO 2022 INCLUSIVELY; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS NAMES NEW CFO; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Inks $745M in New Business in Past Four Quarters; 06/03/2018 WABCO Signs its Largest Ever Fleet Management Solutions Contract to Equip Girteka Logistics across Europe; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC WBC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.64, REV VIEW $3.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.97; 29/03/2018 – HALDEX CHAIRMAN SAYS BELIEVES COMPANY WILL RE-EMERGE AS BID TARGET

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 69.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 6,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 16,082 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 9,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 811,696 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re DEF14A; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IBM ADOPTS NEW FASB GUIDANCE ON PENSION REPORTING CHANGE EFFECTIVE IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN ADDITION, SETTLED NUMBER OF U.S. AND FOREIGN TAX AUDITS, WHICH DROVE DISCRETE NONCASH TAX BENEFITS OF $810 MLN IN QUARTER- CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – IBM has been investing heavily in blockchain, forging partnerships with the likes of Walmart, Nestle and Maersk; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise Al Adoption; 08/05/2018 – Seneca and IBM team up to offer the first IBM Skills Academy in Ontario

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 183,359 shares to 1.41M shares, valued at $65.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 11,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Analysts await WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, down 0.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.78 per share. WBC’s profit will be $90.70M for 18.83 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by WABCO Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.26% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 111,200 shares. Utah Retirement System accumulated 9,814 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Assetmark invested in 0% or 579 shares. Timessquare Cap Management Limited Company reported 442,500 shares. Wesbanco Bank holds 3,600 shares. Ls Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 1,101 shares. Epoch Partners stated it has 31,992 shares. Cqs Cayman Lp has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). 6,113 were accumulated by Principal Grp. 18,799 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% or 500 shares. 708,953 are held by Thrivent Fin For Lutherans. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company stated it has 39,178 shares. 474,603 were accumulated by Alpine Associate.

