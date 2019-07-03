Modera Wealth Management Increased Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); Hca Healthcare (HCA) Shareholder Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Decreased Its Stake by $325,390 as Market Value Declined

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 2,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,284 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, down from 48,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.18. About 790,069 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 3,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,584 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, up from 15,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $142.14. About 3.26M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 insider sales for $28.14 million activity. 28,084 shares valued at $3.90M were sold by CAMPBELL VICTOR L on Thursday, February 7. Torres Kathryn A. also sold $1.17 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares. Reiner Deborah M had sold 466 shares worth $64,807 on Friday, February 1. $4.72 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by STEELE JOHN M. $4.63M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares were sold by Foster Jon M. Whalen Kathleen M also sold $27,896 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Wednesday, February 6.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.47 EPS, up 7.86% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.29 per share. HCA’s profit will be $850.52 million for 13.99 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.97 actual EPS reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.84% negative EPS growth.

