Modera Wealth Management Increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $429,371; As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Generation Investment Management Llp Cut Its Holding

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 3,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 18,584 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, up from 15,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $132.41. About 569,204 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Generation Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 18.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp sold 305,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The hedge fund held 1.34M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.58M, down from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $72.78. About 403,176 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $534.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 15,922 shares to 520,448 shares, valued at $25.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4.

