Modera Wealth Management Increased Its Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $429,371 as Market Valuation Declined; As Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Impala Asset Management Lowered Holding by $18.51 Million

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 3,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 18,584 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, up from 15,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.21 million shares traded or 98.38% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 44.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 136,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The hedge fund held 167,217 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.77M, down from 303,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.47% or $7.58 during the last trading session, reaching $131.1. About 1.40M shares traded or 43.17% up from the average. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Cuts 2018 View To EPS $7.40-EPS $7.60 for M&A, Tax Charges; 24/05/2018 – Industrial Dist: Former Stanley B&D Veteran Joins RIDGID As Director Of Product Management; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER – 2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ORGANIC GROWTH OF 5%; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 18/04/2018 – Stanley Black Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q EPS $1.11; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 11% – 14% VS PRIOR YR,WHILE OFFSETTING ABOUT $180 MLN OF COMMODITY INFLATION HEADWINDS; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.40 TO $7.60

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.08 per share. SWK’s profit will be $306.53 million for 16.23 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual EPS reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.06% negative EPS growth.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $534.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,678 shares to 4,179 shares, valued at $515,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

