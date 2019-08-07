Modera Wealth Management Holds Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); Union Pac (UNP) Share Price Rose While Chemical Bank Decreased Its Position by $387,273

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 3,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 18,584 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, up from 15,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $130.77. About 6.68 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 2,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 34,510 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77M, down from 36,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $168.33. About 1.70 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Union Pacific declares $0.97 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “U.S. Rail Headcount Falls In June – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific’s Q2 earnings beat eases railroad fears – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,191 shares to 16,935 shares, valued at $4.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,604 shares, and has risen its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.32 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Marshfield Assocs has 3.24% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). City has 0.06% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). State Street Corp reported 30.26 million shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Bokf Na invested in 99,638 shares. The California-based Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 80,135 were accumulated by Credit Agricole S A. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.09% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Beaumont Partners Llc has invested 0.16% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Goldman Sachs Group owns 6.56M shares. 1,707 are held by Valmark Advisers. Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability stated it has 11,227 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Mathes Company reported 1.72% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 0.39% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 59.87 million shares. Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.44% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). North American Mngmt stated it has 16,429 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $534.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 223,750 shares to 31,021 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.