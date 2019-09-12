Modera Wealth Management Holding In Union Pacific (UNP) Was Has Boosted; Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) Shareholder Intact Investment Management Trimmed Holding by $10.85 Million

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) by 20.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 361,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.43 million, down from 1.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pattern Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 212,438 shares traded. Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) has risen 22.82% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGI News: 11/04/2018 – Pattern Energy Completes 147-Megawatt Wind Farm in Quebec; 10/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY COULD BUY ASSETS ALONGSIDE PARTNERS; 22/03/2018 – Pattern Energy Completes First Wind Power Facility in Japan; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PATTERN ENERGY ENTERS AGREEMENT TO SELL OPERATIONS IN CHILE; 13/04/2018 – Siemens’ 10 Top-Valued U.S. Projects Point to Growth of Shale Gas Demand, an Industrial Info News Alert; 14/03/2018 – Pattern Energy Arranges Financing for Montana Wind Project; 21/05/2018 – Pattern Acquires New Mexico Wind Project and Transmission Line; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY ENTERS PACT TO SELL OPS IN CHILE FOR $67M; 24/04/2018 – Pattern Energy Short-Interest Ratio Rises 58% to 13 Days; 10/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Group 1Q Rev $111.7M

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 36.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 1,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 6,907 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, up from 5,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $167.04. About 799,851 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM

Analysts await Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 138.46% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. PEGI’s profit will be $4.91M for 137.55 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Pattern Energy Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -171.43% EPS growth.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 16,500 shares to 117,700 shares, valued at $5.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP) by 59,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold PEGI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 77.41 million shares or 0.17% more from 77.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Trust Communications holds 0% or 270 shares. Cushing Asset Management Lp has 195,933 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability has 16,501 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 23,227 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer & Inc invested in 9,237 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advsrs has invested 0.81% in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Moreover, Pnc Gru has 0% invested in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) for 25,242 shares. Fmr Ltd Company reported 107 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) for 1.53 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc accumulated 20,653 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bsw Wealth stated it has 5,614 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Iowa-based Miles Cap has invested 0.17% in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 81,250 shares.

