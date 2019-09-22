Modera Wealth Management Holding in Union Pacific (UNP) Has Boosted as Shares Rose; Centene Del (CNC) Share Price Rose While Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Decreased Its Stake

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 12.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 63,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 466,680 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.47 million, down from 530,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.39. About 4.35M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 36.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 1,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 6,907 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, up from 5,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $166.38. About 2.56 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $547.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,557 shares to 227,365 shares, valued at $44.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,274 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Union Pacific Train Derails At Illinois Rail Yard – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UBS Cuts Railroad Estimates and PTs on Weak Volumes – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Very Mixed Reactions to Saudi-Attack Oil Price Spike in Transportation Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Kcm Inv Advsr Lc has invested 0.17% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Azimuth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 81,908 shares. 98,055 were reported by Covington Mgmt. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs owns 66,337 shares. New Vernon Investment Management Ltd Liability accumulated 2,985 shares. 1,211 were accumulated by Mraz Amerine Associates. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 250,028 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Horrell Capital Management invested in 89,160 shares or 7.35% of the stock. Palisade Mngmt Ltd Liability Nj reported 51,225 shares. Voya Ltd Liability stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Toth Financial Advisory has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 45,291 were reported by Gamble Jones Counsel. Swedbank holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 728,163 shares. Kbc Nv invested in 0.64% or 486,952 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 1,795 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern holds 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 4.69M shares. Advisory Services Networks Llc holds 9,533 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Howe Rusling reported 220 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Charles Schwab stated it has 1.78M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & stated it has 0.11% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Allstate Corp has 0.03% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 37,189 shares. Atria Invs Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 5,372 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.08% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 8,881 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. 25,921 are owned by M&T Bancorp. Enterprise Services Corp stated it has 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Co has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Jefferies Group Inc holds 0.16% or 411,048 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Corporation invested in 100,763 shares.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Centene (CNC), WellCare (WCG) Gain State Insurance Department Approvals for Merger – StreetInsider.com” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Health Net Appoints J. Brian Ternan as CEO – Business Wire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 8.99% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $401.19 million for 11.96 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.61% negative EPS growth.