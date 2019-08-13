Modera Wealth Management Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Upped by $429,371 as Market Valuation Declined; Colgate (CL) Shareholder Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Lowered Its Stake by $404,668

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 3,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 18,584 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, up from 15,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $131.93. About 6.74M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 5,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 97,729 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70M, down from 103,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $70.73. About 2.41 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL) by 13,372 shares to 51,484 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Peoples United Financial Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 315,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 508,769 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss & C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Secs Ltd has invested 0.05% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd has invested 0.22% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Palisades Hudson Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 4.62% or 104,314 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cullinan Associate has 0.73% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). New York-based Hugh Johnson Advsrs Limited has invested 0.23% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Credit Agricole S A holds 0.5% or 134,440 shares in its portfolio. Grisanti Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 520 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.09% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Toth Advisory invested 1.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Retail Bank Of America De reported 0.1% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 60,141 shares stake. Spf Beheer Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 631,652 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell has 0.06% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 14,588 shares. B Riley Wealth Management owns 0.04% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 3,247 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Inv has invested 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61M for 25.26 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvest Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 26,695 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.14M shares. Counselors has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cadence Cap Mgmt Llc stated it has 42,465 shares. Markston Intll Lc invested in 45,283 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui invested in 10.87M shares. Tennessee-based Laffer Invs has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ativo Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 8,131 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. M&T Bankshares holds 2.28M shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. Chickasaw Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 28,986 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Camarda Fincl Ltd Liability invested in 2,650 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Sky Invest Grp Ltd Llc has 3.34% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Woodstock Corporation owns 89,618 shares for 2.24% of their portfolio. Deprince Race & Zollo has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Etrade Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.24% or 59,539 shares in its portfolio.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $534.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 223,750 shares to 31,021 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.