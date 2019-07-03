Modera Wealth Management Has Upped Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; Cullen Frost Bankers Has Upped Its Conocophillips Com (COP) Stake

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 3,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,584 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, up from 15,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $140.03. About 4.30 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips Com (COP) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 5,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,590 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98 million, up from 54,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $60.1. About 7.71 million shares traded or 12.18% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-BP in talks to take Conoco’s UK field in swap deal – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON; 02/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HAD $250M IN 1Q DEALS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips’s Raid Has PDVSA Wounded, not Sunk in Caribbean; 07/05/2018 – SHIPPERS, ISLA REFINERY IN CURACAO EXPECT ATTACHMENT ORDERS BY CONOCO OVER ARBITRATION AWARD AGAINST PDVSA TO BE RE-SUBMITTED IN COMING DAYS; 23/05/2018 – Lee Saks: COURT IN ARUBA LIFTS CONOCOPHILLIPS SEIZURES AFFECTING TWO CITGO PETROLEUM CRUDE, FUEL CARGOES – SOURCE: RTRS. #OOTT; 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $1.75B OF DE; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Recommends Rejection of Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS $2 BLN CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N AWARD IS A “TOUGH LESSON” FOR OIL MULTINATIONAL AS LESS THAN 10PCT OF ORIGINAL CLAIM; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA HAS TRANSFERRED OWNERSHIP OF OIL INVENTORIES AT ISLA REFINERY TO AVOID POTENTIAL SEIZURES

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Stocks That Should Be Every Young Investorâ€™s First Choice – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Boring Stocks to Buy This Summer – Investorplace.com” published on June 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Excellent Dividend Aristocrats You Can Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Crazy Stuff That Happens To A Stock Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Value Appraisal With The Talc Lawsuits – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addenda invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Duncker Streett And Inc holds 39,944 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Dsc Limited Partnership accumulated 2,010 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Monetary Grp reported 21,075 shares. Merriman Wealth Ltd Liability stated it has 6,769 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Platinum Invest Mgmt Limited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 35.84 million shares or 1.3% of the stock. Mawer Inv Management has 1.97M shares. Mu Invs stated it has 3.33% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 356,364 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Lourd Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). M&R Capital Mngmt owns 59,195 shares for 1.89% of their portfolio. Iron Financial Ltd Co has 4,962 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.85% or 1.65 million shares.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $534.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 15,922 shares to 520,448 shares, valued at $25.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, ADM, Conoco, FedEx, Fox, Kinder Morgan, Lennar, Micron, Slack, Virtu and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy for a Noisy Market – Investorplace.com” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oil falls as disappointing economic data comes to the fore – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Unlike Occidental Petroleum, Shell Won’t Overpay for Permian Growth – The Motley Fool” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are ConocoPhillipsâ€™s (NYSE:COP) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Glob Invest Management holds 0.08% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 5,234 shares. Invesco Ltd invested 0.2% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Comml Bank Of America De accumulated 10.93M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 1.28 million shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Incorporated Tx reported 0.18% stake. Norinchukin Natl Bank The accumulated 0.23% or 272,833 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited owns 89,429 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Fincl In invested 0.09% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) reported 0.24% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Private Tru Na invested 0.23% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Mason Street Advisors Ltd reported 161,838 shares. 33,945 were accumulated by Logan Capital Inc. White Pine Ltd Llc invested in 0.16% or 6,640 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt has 0.09% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 8,596 were accumulated by Signaturefd Llc.