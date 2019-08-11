Modera Wealth Management Has Trimmed Position in Chevron New (CVX) as Share Price Rose; Vale Sa (VALE) Shareholder Capital Fund Management Sa Raised Position by $14.10 Million

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 2,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 4,179 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 6,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $122.42. About 4.72 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 68 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING A REPORT ON LOBBYING; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION; 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON AFFIRMS CASH FLOW GROWTH & CAPITAL DISCIPLINE; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – NOVVI LLC AND CHEVRON ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY DEVELOP AND BRING TO MARKET NOVEL RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 08:33 AM; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B-$20B Annual Investment Range Through 2020

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Vale Sa (VALE) by 4124.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 1.08M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The hedge fund held 1.11M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.66 million, up from 26,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Vale Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 18.95M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 21/03/2018 – VALE SAYS $968.35M OF 2021 BONDS WERE VALIDLY OFFERED; 14/03/2018 – VALE REPORTS REDEMPTION OF 4.625% GUARANTEED NOTES DUE 2020 & A; 09/05/2018 – Brazil antitrust regulator approves Vale-Yara fertilizer deal; 15/05/2018 – VALE SAYS YARA DEAL CONCLUDED; 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE SAYS FIRST-QUARTER INVESTMENTS TOTAL $890 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Nickel Surge Offers Lifeline in Vale’s `Put-Up-or-Shut-Up’ Year; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SINOPEC SEEKING MEETINGS WITH VALE, TECK, ANTOFAGASTA, CODELCO, SOUTHERN COPPER TO LOCK IN COPPER DEALS; 26/04/2018 – VALE SAYS IT MAY BE ABLE TO CUT VNC DAM COST TO LESS THAN $400M; 13/04/2018 – VALE SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE COMPENSATION PROPOSAL FOR 2018; 21/03/2018 – Vale announces final tender results of cash tender offer for 5.875% guaranteed notes due 2021

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $534.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 42,887 shares to 517,863 shares, valued at $29.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 13,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc/The (NYSE:HD) by 35,498 shares to 24,202 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (Put) (NYSE:JNJ) by 182,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 420,100 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.