Modera Wealth Management Has Raised Its Position in International Business Machs (IBM) by $931,869; Neville Rodie & Shaw Has Lifted Honeywell International (HON) Holding by $485,850

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 3,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,268 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.58 million, up from 57,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $175.67. About 1.56 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT SUSPECTS THE SCOPE OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS AND TARIFFS IS LIKELY TO CHANGE AS THE U.S. AND CHINA INTEND TO NEGOTIATE IN THE INTERIM; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 69.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 6,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,082 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 9,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.39 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 12 percent on the 12-month period; 14/03/2018 – CLOUDFLARE IN COLLABORATION PACT WITH IBM; 28/03/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Summit, IBM, Greystar; 30/03/2018 – Clear Technologies Wins IBM Global Financing Excellence Award at Think 2018; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 24/05/2018 – IBM: Credit Mutuel to Deploy Watson Across All Business Lines; 03/04/2018 – IBM Earns Top Marks from Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value Within the Integrated Commerce Order Management Space; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Honeywell And SmartSky Bring Unparalleled Connectivity To North American Airlines Using 5G Technologies – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Lowe’s picks Charlotte for tech hub, will anchor new office tower – Charlotte Business Journal” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Honeywell: Margins Are Still The Story – Seeking Alpha” published on April 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell To Release Second Quarter Financial Results And Hold Its Investor Conference Call On Thursday, July 18 – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. Another trade for 4,234 shares valued at $629,808 was made by Deily Linnet F on Wednesday, February 6.

