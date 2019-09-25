Modera Wealth Management Has Lowered Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $532,370; Market Value Declined; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Value Declined, Holder Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $1.74 Million

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 41.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 32,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 44,836 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.45 million, down from 77,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $49.12. About 21.60M shares traded or 5.42% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 20.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 3,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 14,754 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06M, down from 18,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $131.55. About 7.13 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keystone Planning Inc has 66,559 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability has 0.28% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 7,569 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 57.60 million shares. Comm Financial Bank owns 1.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.65M shares. Apg Asset Nv reported 12.84M shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. 119,636 are owned by Nbt Commercial Bank N A. Ironwood Mgmt Ltd holds 14,455 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 598,500 shares. Vestor Limited Liability Company holds 68,980 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Jolley Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 3.44% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Co accumulated 61,911 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Llc owns 566,645 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. 430,499 are held by First Fiduciary Invest Counsel. Fort Limited Partnership invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Alberta Investment Mngmt Corporation accumulated 879,800 shares or 0.44% of the stock.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cisco Stock Isnâ€™t a Growth Stock Anymore â€” And Thatâ€™s OK – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems Rewards Shareholders with 6% Quarterly Dividend Boost (CSCO) – Nasdaq” published on March 28, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 5G Stocks to Buy That Will Stream Higher Profits for Investors – Investorplace.com” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.59 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “10 Healthcare Stocks to Buy Despite the Headlines – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “JNJ Stock Is Undervalued, but Not Compelling Given These Headwinds – Investorplace.com” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Itâ€™s Time to Short Johnson & Johnson Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has 20,602 shares for 1.97% of their portfolio. Vista Capital owns 2,085 shares. Cahill Advsrs owns 6,171 shares. Aimz Investment Advsr Llc has invested 1.56% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rbo Company Llc reported 223,000 shares or 7.28% of all its holdings. Moreover, Jones Financial Lllp has 0.03% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cohen Cap Mgmt Inc owns 57,324 shares for 1.86% of their portfolio. Bartlett And Limited Co holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 226,576 shares. Webster State Bank N A invested in 70,736 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt invested in 6,400 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Limited accumulated 21,176 shares or 2.02% of the stock. Gam Ag reported 153,285 shares. Art Advsr Limited Com has 0.25% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 31,610 shares. Crestwood Advisors Gp Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 355,163 shares or 2.24% of the stock. Randolph Commerce Inc invested in 3.61% or 150,779 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.44 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.