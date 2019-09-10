Modera Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Chevron New (CVX) Stake by $329,394; Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Trimmed Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $1.23 Million; Stock Declined

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 2,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 4,179 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 6,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $119.39. About 4.52 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON 1Q EPS 1.90, EST. $1.47; 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PERMIAN UNCONVENTIONAL YE 2022 PRODUCTION OF 650 MBOED; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $37,764 MLN VS $33,421 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281297 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:00 PM

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 78.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 23,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 6,227 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $336,000, down from 29,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $63.68. About 8.23M shares traded or 1.61% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 29/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in West Virginia to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Shale Game Is A Scale Game, Chevron – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sol Mngmt owns 7,355 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 0.99% or 229,997 shares. Century Cos invested in 5.72M shares. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Company holds 0.79% or 66,722 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma has 6.13 million shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0.6% or 1.55M shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Co, a Minnesota-based fund reported 2,926 shares. 15,516 are owned by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Inc Limited Liability Company. Hudock Grp Lc holds 22,083 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price Inc has invested 0.34% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ajo LP owns 2.91 million shares. Cibc Ww Mkts accumulated 234,292 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 228,813 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Carlson Mngmt accumulated 3,755 shares. 88,735 were reported by Natixis.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.79 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $534.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 11,885 shares to 249,208 shares, valued at $26.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 8,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hap Trading owns 365,762 shares. Pinnacle holds 153,669 shares. Bragg Fin Advsr Inc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Exchange Capital Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 27,954 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Horizon Limited Liability Corporation owns 50,521 shares. Ajo LP has 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Lee Danner And Bass Inc has 0.3% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh holds 96,159 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 3,974 shares. Walter And Keenan Finance Consulting Mi Adv owns 26,350 shares. Boston Research & Mgmt has invested 1.42% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 32,938 were reported by Essex Financial Svcs. National Registered Inv Advisor stated it has 11,039 shares. Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 64,023 shares.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.25 billion for 8.99 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.