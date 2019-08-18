Modera Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Chevron New (CVX) Position by $329,394 as Market Valuation Rose; Gam Holding Ag Maintains Stake in Hms Hldgs (HMSY)

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Hms Hldgs Corp (HMSY) by 354.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 71,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% . The institutional investor held 91,267 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, up from 20,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Hms Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $39.38. About 388,136 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 47.44% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: BOARD RECOMMENDS DIV. 6.83 RUBLES/SHR; 07/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS CORP HMSY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $18; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 BACKLOG: RUB 44.2 BN (+84% YOY); 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: RECORD DATE FOR DIV. JUNE 15; 04/05/2018 – HMS Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 22c; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS RECOMMENDS DIVIDEND FOR 2017 OF RUB 6.83 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 04/05/2018 – HMS Holdings 1Q Rev $141.4M; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – SALE OF UP TO 15 PERCENT OF SILESIAN TO CARBO FUNDING AG IS SUBJECT TO SUCCESS OF CARBO FUNDING AG’S BOND TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP SAYS LONG-TERM DIV POLICY STAYS UNCHANGED; 02/04/2018 – HMS Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 2,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 4,179 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 6,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 6.24 million shares traded or 11.18% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF ONE DOLLAR AND TWELVE CENTS ($1.12) PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PROCEEDS FROM ASSET SALES OF $5 BLN — $10 BLN THROUGH 2020 – PRESENTATION; 07/05/2018 – AZZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGES CHEVRON SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR “STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS”; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron; 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY; 05/04/2018 – KEMIRA KEMIRA SIGNS MULTIYEAR POLYMER SUPPLY PACT W/ CHEVRON; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED TO APPROVE, ON ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AT STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN APPEAL COURT AFFIRMS DISMISSAL OF SUIT VS CHEVRON UNIT; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 25 investors sold HMSY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 80.06 million shares or 3.48% more from 77.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio stated it has 39,200 shares. Ls Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). 7,583 are held by Bbt Capital Mgmt Limited Liability. Cipher LP has 0.17% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 71,092 shares. Pnc Services Grp Inc stated it has 27,567 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Comm Na has invested 0.01% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 0% or 28,583 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 21,371 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 75 shares. Piedmont Advisors Inc holds 21,244 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested 0.02% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 13,467 shares. 81,900 are held by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Lc.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 18,254 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 21,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,259 shares, and cut its stake in 8X8 Inc New (NASDAQ:EGHT).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $534.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 6,865 shares to 228,922 shares, valued at $43.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 20,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 897,728 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (STIP).