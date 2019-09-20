Modera Wealth Management Has Lowered International Business Machs (IBM) Stake by $932,696 as Valuation Rose; Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Increased Stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) as Share Value Rose

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 42.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 6,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,274 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28M, down from 16,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $143.62. About 2.08 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Gross Margin 43.2%; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cognitive Solutions Rev $4.3B; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 17/04/2018 – Mainframe computers should help IBM extend the growth streak; 24/05/2018 – IBM: Credit Mutuel to Deploy Watson Across All Business Lines; 24/04/2018 – IBM: Intnl Bus. Mach: IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REV GROWTH – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 11,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 425,790 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.94M, up from 414,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $100.95. About 122,895 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: ‘Project Catalyst’ Plan Intended to Improve Adjusted EPS by 60c-80c in FY2019; 17/04/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro to Acquire Sunlight Supply Inc; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Scotts Miracle-Gro Ba2 Cfr; Outlook Is Stable; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Sees Sunlight Supply Deal Cutting FY18 Adj EPS by 30c-40c; 20/04/2018 – Freedonia Analyst Weighs In on Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Acquisition of Sunlight Supply, a Key Provider of Hydroponics Equipment & S; 03/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Names David C. Evans to Board; 24/04/2018 – The Scotts Company Powers New Innovative Customer Experience with Talkdesk; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – IN FISCAL 2018, TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE BY $0.30 TO $0.40 PER SHARE ON A NON-GAAP ADJUSTED BASIS; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO ACQUIRE SUNLIGHT SUPPLY INC., MARKING MAJOR STEP FORWARD IN THE EVOLUTION OF THE HAWTHORNE GARDENING COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro to Acquire Sunlight Supply Inc., Marking Major Step Forward in the Evolution of The Hawthorne Gardening Compa

Investors sentiment is 1.48 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 17 investors sold SMG shares while 79 reduced holdings. only 59 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 35.82 million shares or 1.20% more from 35.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 165,676 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 32,328 shares. 12 are held by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp stated it has 596,088 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fort Limited Partnership has 236 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 29,767 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The California-based Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Cwm Lc holds 0.17% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) or 106,376 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Sequoia Fin Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Lord Abbett Com Ltd Com invested 0.08% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Shine Invest Advisory Ser invested in 0.02% or 510 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De reported 246,709 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mai Cap holds 0.01% or 2,460 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 71,425 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Prn) by 1.90M shares to 7.10 million shares, valued at $8.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 164,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 580,642 shares, and cut its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

More notable recent The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 of the Safest Bets in the Cannabis Industry – The Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Scotts Miracle-Gro vs. Innovative Industrial Properties – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s (NYSE:SMG) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $56.52 million activity.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39B for 13.30 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “IBM Stock: Come for the Buybacks, Stay for the Potential of Blockchain and the Cloud – Investorplace.com” on September 02, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Intel (Nasdaq: $INTC) Partners with Olympics Committee, Organizers to Drive Tokyo 2020 with Advanced Tech and IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Collaborating with Å KODA AUTO University – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EU Trade Deficit With China Destined To Grow – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Investors Should Buy the Dip After IBM Shares Fell – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Intensified Antitrust Scrutiny Could Weigh on AMZN Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $547.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 18,224 shares to 216,417 shares, valued at $13.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 5,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).