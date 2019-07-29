Modera Wealth Management Has Lifted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake By $429,371; Symantec (SYMC)’s Sentiment Is 1.23

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 19.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Modera Wealth Management Llc acquired 3,089 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Modera Wealth Management Llc holds 18,584 shares with $2.60 million value, up from 15,495 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $353.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.02. About 6.17 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME

Symantec Corp (SYMC) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 183 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 149 cut down and sold stock positions in Symantec Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 551.58 million shares, down from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Symantec Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 5 to 7 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 120 Increased: 141 New Position: 42.

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.19 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $129.82M for 26.31 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.59% negative EPS growth.

Starboard Value Lp holds 20.22% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation for 36.00 million shares. Crosslink Capital Inc owns 1.12 million shares or 6.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 13D Management Llc has 6.09% invested in the company for 881,457 shares. The New York-based Contour Asset Management Llc has invested 4.49% in the stock. Lonestar Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 555,555 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.47 million activity.

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.66 billion. It operates through two divisions, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. It has a 513.95 P/E ratio. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040 worth of stock.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital initiated the shares of JNJ in report on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Monday, March 25. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $145 target. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating.

