Modera Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Position in International Business Machs (IBM) by $931,869; Bridgeway Capital Management Has Decreased Del Friscos Restaurant Group (DFRG) Holding by $399,000 as Market Valuation Rose

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Del Friscos Restaurant Group (DFRG) by 39.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 66,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.54% . The institutional investor held 101,868 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $653,000, down from 168,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Del Friscos Restaurant Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $266.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.95. About 167,446 shares traded. Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) has declined 15.54% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical DFRG News: 07/05/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Bd Unanimously Approves Barteca Acquisition, Expected to Close by 2Q-End; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S TO BUY BARTECA RESTAURANT GROUP FOR $325M IN CASH; 08/03/2018 Del Frisco’s Restaurant 4Q Loss/Shr 73c; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION DOES NOT REQUIRE APPROVAL BY DEL FRISCO’S SHAREHOLDERS; 08/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Exploring Strategic Alternatives for Sullivan’s Steakhouse; 08/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S EXPLORES OPTIONS FOR SULLIVAN’S STEAKHOUSE; 13/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, known for its upscale steakhouses, will acquire Barteca Restaurant Group for $325 million in cash; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP INC – POST-ACQUISITION, BARTECA WILL CONTINUE TO BE LED BY JEFF CARCARA, ITS CURRENT CEO; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S SEES FY ADJ EPS 66C TO 76C, EST. 69C

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 69.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 6,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 16,082 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 9,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 5.11M shares traded or 38.99% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 11/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator Portantino & IBM’s Proposal to Strengthen the High School Career Pathway Passes Education Committee; 18/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 20 Points as IBM Caps Upside — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT FY 2018 OPERATING (NON-GAAP) DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $13.80; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – ON MAY 15, UNIT ENTERED INTO A PATENT ASSIGNMENT AND SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION; 04/05/2018 – BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 26/03/2018 – IBM chief Ginni Rometty said users should have more agency over their own data; 20/03/2018 – IBM RELEASES UPGRADED AI TOOLS FOR CLOUD-COMPUTING SERVICE; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link; 12/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – IBM Corporation B-415798: Mar 27, 2018

Since March 6, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $12.03 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold DFRG shares while 24 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 31.25 million shares or 0.64% less from 31.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Assocs Lc has 118,037 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) for 8,026 shares. State Street Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) for 563,103 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The holds 0% or 24,154 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 52,351 shares or 0% of the stock. Polar Asset Mngmt Ptnrs holds 1.56M shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Thb Asset stated it has 350,750 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Ironwood Investment Management Lc holds 23,664 shares. Caz Invs LP holds 2.04% of its portfolio in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) for 81,977 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0% in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG). Us Comml Bank De stated it has 5,160 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 1.90M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 468,770 shares. Prudential Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG). Garnet Equity Capital has invested 3.71% in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG).

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $8.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) by 74,500 shares to 305,300 shares, valued at $3.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 15,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $534.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 29,433 shares to 198,193 shares, valued at $12.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.