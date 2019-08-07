Modera Wealth Management Has Lifted International Business Machs (IBM) Holding By $931,869; Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) Had 5 Analysts Last Week

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased International Business Machs (IBM) stake by 69.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Modera Wealth Management Llc acquired 6,609 shares as International Business Machs (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Modera Wealth Management Llc holds 16,082 shares with $2.27M value, up from 9,473 last quarter. International Business Machs now has $123.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $139.37. About 4.43M shares traded or 22.27% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!; 18/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 20 Points as IBM Caps Upside — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q OPERATING EPS $2.45, EST. $2.42; AFFIRMS YEAR VIEWS; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 03/04/2018 – IBM Vet Leads Company Behind Pipeline System Shut by Web Attack; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “A HIGHER LEVEL OF WORKFORCE TRANSFORMATION ACTIVITY DROVE ANOTHER 6 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH” IN THE QTR – CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – IBM Upgrades AI Tools Available on Its Cloud Storage Service

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Should Investors Sell IBM Stock? – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBM At The Inflection Point – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IBM Sees Red Hat Accelerating Growth, but Earnings Will Take a Hit This Year – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Calls Pop After Rare IBM Bull Note – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The International Business Machines Corporation’s (NYSE:IBM) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Town & Country Bank & Trust & Dba First Bankers reported 0.65% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 75,747 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd invested in 0.33% or 347,668 shares. Montag A Assoc owns 34,850 shares. Avalon Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Neville Rodie & Shaw, New York-based fund reported 50,452 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 4,161 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 2.50 million shares. Duncker Streett Com reported 0.55% stake. Rench Wealth Mngmt holds 0.15% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,601 shares. Independent Inc holds 0.89% or 16,246 shares. North Star Inv Management Corp holds 0.25% or 15,350 shares in its portfolio. Osterweis accumulated 2,064 shares. Altfest L J accumulated 36,464 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Schaper Benz & Wise Counsel Wi owns 49,876 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Int`l Business Machines had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the shares of IBM in report on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $14700 target in Tuesday, August 6 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 17. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Bank of America. BMO Capital Markets maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $155 target.

The stock increased 3.27% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $15.64. About 1.04M shares traded. Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) has declined 58.52% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DLPH News: 27/04/2018 – Chmn Manganello Disposes 283 Of Delphi Technologies PLC; 30/04/2018 – Delphi Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Delphi Technologies Sees FY Rev $5B-$5.2B; 09/05/2018 – DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.15; 09/05/2018 – DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $280 MLN – $300 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Delphi Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 30/05/2018 – Delphi Technologies at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Dir Leube Disposes 72 Of Delphi Technologies PLC; 09/05/2018 – Delphi Technologies 1Q EPS $1.10; 27/04/2018 – Dir Nair Disposes 72 Of Delphi Technologies PLC

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.01 million activity. 25,130 Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) shares with value of $2.01M were sold by Abulaban Majdi.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.50, from 0 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold Delphi Technologies PLC shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 853,148 shares or 5.28% less from 900,750 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Management Ltd owns 0.04% invested in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) for 34,816 shares. Capital Fund Management Sa accumulated 0% or 6,438 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 50,303 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 718,556 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As, a Norway-based fund reported 43,035 shares.

More notable recent Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 59% Return On Equity, Is Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Delphi Technologies -5% after earnings misfire – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Delphi Technologies announces second quarter 2019 earnings conference call details – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: McDonald’s, PG&E, Softbank And More – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 70% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 01, 2019.