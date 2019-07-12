Modera Wealth Management Has Increased Position in International Business Machs (IBM) by $931,869 as Stock Value Declined; As Fedex (FDX) Share Value Declined, Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Cut Position

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 69.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 6,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,082 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 9,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $142.37. About 1.46M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/03/2018 – Trianz to Mark Presence at IBM Think 2018; 08/03/2018 – IBM: WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT 2% ANNUALLY THROUGH BUYBACKS; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY 13-F FILING WITH U.S. SEC SHOWS IT HAS DISSOLVED ITS SHARE STAKE IN IBM CORP IBM.N; 20/03/2018 – INDATA SA IDTA.WA – IBM GLOBAL FINANCING POLSKA REQUESTS CO TO PAY LIABILITY AS ITS UNIT’S GUARANTOR WITHIN 7 DAYS; 14/03/2018 – CLOUDFLARE IN COLLABORATION PACT WITH IBM; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS SALE OF 1 BLN EUROS OF BAD LOANS WILL BE CARRIED OUT WITH GACS STATE-BACKED GUARANTEES; 29/03/2018 – IBM: National reports coming in that IBM is doing major employee cuts throughout company. Anybody know if anything is happening in #rochmn?; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business; 20/03/2018 – IBM RELEASES UPGRADED AI TOOLS FOR CLOUD-COMPUTING SERVICE; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac)

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 27.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 4,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,457 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, down from 17,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $5.28 during the last trading session, reaching $167.88. About 2.26 million shares traded or 4.88% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N – PROVIDED LAW ENFORCEMENT RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS INVESTIGATION EXTENSIVE EVIDENCE RELATED TO THESE PACKAGES; 21/03/2018 – FDX: #Breaking: Just told by FedEx employee – facility west of ABIA being evacuated for suspicious package call. @KVUE #AustinBombings – ! $FDX; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES GROUND OPERATING MARGIN 17% TO 17.5% THIS QUARTER; 02/04/2018 – FedEx Express Announces Purple Runway – A FedEx Pathways Program; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES INTEGRATION OF FEDEX/TNT SALES FORCES YR EARLY IN 2019; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.00 TO $15.40; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – HAVE ALSO CONFIRMED THAT THE INDIVIDUAL RESPONSIBLE ALSO SHIPPED A SECOND PACKAGE THAT HAS NOW BEEN SECURED AND TURNED OVER TO LAW ENFORCEMENT; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Office Survey Reveals Enduring Preference for Printed Materials in Today’s Increasingly Digital Environment; 26/04/2018 – The Palm Beach Post: BREAKING: Jeep crashes into Delray FedEx; 2 people, 1 dog injured

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $534.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 29,433 shares to 198,193 shares, valued at $12.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of International Business Machines Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:IBM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IBM’s Global Supply Chain Transformation Receives Five Manufacturing Leadership 100 Awards from National Association of Manufacturers – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Watch in June – The Motley Fool” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: MU, BA, IBM – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Closes Its $34 Billion Red Hat Acquisition – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deprince Race And Zollo has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Shell Asset Management Comm invested 0.3% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Old Republic Int Corp owns 572,000 shares or 2.17% of their US portfolio. Chevy Chase Hldgs invested in 0.44% or 760,084 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.5% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2.50 million shares. Armstrong Henry H Associates reported 0.15% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bsw Wealth Prns holds 0.22% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,981 shares. Minneapolis Mgmt Grp Inc Lc has 177,366 shares for 3.48% of their portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited reported 39,036 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Barbara Oil Comm holds 5,000 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Ims Cap holds 0.23% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 2,036 shares. Crossvault Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 6,240 shares. Df Dent And Communications has 0.03% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 9,440 shares. Schaller Invest Group Inc has 4.79% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 45,872 shares. Fiduciary Tru Company accumulated 93,479 shares.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 5,127 shares to 243,251 shares, valued at $20.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 6,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stralem And Company holds 2.98% or 35,930 shares in its portfolio. Menora Mivtachim Hldgs Ltd reported 0.94% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Park National Corp Oh reported 0.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moreover, Personal Advisors has 0% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 2,082 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corp reported 15,485 shares stake. 137,973 are owned by Bartlett Com Limited Com. City Com holds 0.02% or 320 shares. Lord Abbett Lc stated it has 28,300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rampart Mngmt Co Lc accumulated 3,609 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.13% or 49,170 shares. Monetary Mgmt Group Inc invested 1.33% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Carret Asset Limited Com holds 0.77% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 25,980 shares. Pitcairn invested in 0.04% or 2,283 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Ltd Com reported 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Gam Holdings Ag invested in 36,901 shares.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “8 Stocks To Watch For June 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against FedEx Corporation; Encourages Investors with Over $100K in Losses to Contact the Firm – FDX – PRNewswire” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Trust Is Clearly Still a Problem for Plug Power Stock – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) – A Top Technical Analyst’s Take On FedEx And A New Trade Deal – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ALERT – FedEx Corporation (FDX) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.