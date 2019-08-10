Modera Wealth Management Has Increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $429,371; Nuance Communications (NUAN) Holder 12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Lowered Stake

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81M, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.64. About 2.46M shares traded or 39.37% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 15/05/2018 – Golden Gate Adds Nuance, Exits Black Knight, Cuts KLX: 13F; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY REVISED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GROWTH ESTIMATES TO 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH FROM 3% TO 5% ORGANIC GROWTH; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires from Nuance Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss $164.1M; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR NUANCE TO REFORM PAY PRACTICES; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And lncoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 3,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 18,584 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, up from 15,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.59M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $534.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 29,433 shares to 198,193 shares, valued at $12.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weybosset Rech And Mngmt Limited Company holds 4.82% or 58,636 shares. Amica Mutual has 1.7% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Covington Mngmt has invested 1.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability invested in 2,889 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory has 0.85% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3.60 million shares. Alyeska Group Ltd Partnership holds 2,990 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 1.58% or 116,434 shares in its portfolio. Cardinal Cap Mngmt stated it has 132,666 shares or 1.85% of all its holdings. Us Bank De holds 1.48% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3.68M shares. Lawson Kroeker Invest Mngmt Inc Ne accumulated 76,193 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd has invested 1.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Beck Mack Oliver Llc has 1.85% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 369,849 shares. Stanley accumulated 8,090 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 19,715 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Bancorporation holds 0% or 384 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests stated it has 392,503 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Federated Inc Pa stated it has 622,860 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.36% or 24.07M shares. Earnest Prns Ltd reported 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 29,137 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd holds 670,919 shares or 2.25% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 0.01% or 113,706 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Cap Ltd Com reported 3,000 shares stake. Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 26,898 shares. 542,745 were accumulated by Mesirow Inv Mgmt. First Republic Inv Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Rgm Cap Limited Liability Corp, Florida-based fund reported 5.71M shares.

