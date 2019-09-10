Modera Wealth Management Has Increased International Business Machs (IBM) Position; Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) Shorts Increased By 22.78%

Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) had an increase of 22.78% in short interest. PLYM’s SI was 48,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 22.78% from 39,500 shares previously. With 69,800 avg volume, 1 days are for Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)’s short sellers to cover PLYM’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.57. About 55,247 shares traded. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) has risen 24.20% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.20% the S&P500. Some Historical PLYM News: 29/05/2018 – Plymouth Industrial REIT Eliminates Mezzanine Debt with Proceeds from Term Loan; 24/05/2018 Plymouth Industrial REIT Improves Capital Structure and Plans to Eliminate Mezzanine Debt

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased International Business Machs (IBM) stake by 69.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Modera Wealth Management Llc acquired 6,609 shares as International Business Machs (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Modera Wealth Management Llc holds 16,082 shares with $2.27 million value, up from 9,473 last quarter. International Business Machs now has $123.62B valuation. The stock increased 1.50% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $144.74. About 3.38M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 30/05/2018 – Komprise Announces Strategic Reseller Agreement With IBM To Enable Intelligent Data Management; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING PARTS OF SERVICE BUS.: WIWO; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 19/03/2018 – WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 12/04/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Expands Cybersecurity Services via Collaboration with IBM Security; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had $3 Billion Remaining in Current Share Repurchase Authorization at End of March; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for lBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a privately owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $162.58 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets across across the Eastern half of the United States and Texas. It currently has negative earnings. It is focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-and multi-tenant Class B industrial properties, including distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties.

