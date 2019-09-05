Modera Wealth Management Has Decreased Chevron New (CVX) Stake by $329,394 as Stock Price Rose; Nvidia (NVDA) Position Raised by Coatue Management Llc

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 2,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 4,179 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 6,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $117.25. About 4.60M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282674 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL PORT ARTHUR FACILITY; 13/03/2018 – Port Authority: 52402 13-Mar-2018 Supply and Deliver Chevron Springs as Manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. or Vulcanite fo; 12/03/2018 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL STARTS NEW ETHANE CRACKER IN BAYTOWN; 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Affirms Cash Flow Growth and Capital Discipline; 23/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT’S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PERMIAN UNCONVENTIONAL YE 2022 PRODUCTION OF 650 MBOED; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 04:06 PM; 21/05/2018 – GLENCORE IS SAID TO NEAR $1B CHEVRON SOUTHERN AFRICA DEAL

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 14.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 197,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287.10 million, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $168.76. About 5.70 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 02/04/2018 – Analyst slashes profit forecast for Nvidia due to plunging cryptocurrency prices; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS UBER FATALITY SHOULD NOT DISCOURAGE SELF-DRIVING DEVELOPMENT, BUT “BRING AWARENESS TO THE IMPORTANCE OF lT”; 10/05/2018 – Tech Titans Nearing Record-Breaking Level Hang on Nvidia; 11/04/2018 – Crypto Mining: New z-enemy-1.05a Closed Source Ravencoin (RVN) Nvidia GPU Miner; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally: source (Reuters); 27/03/2018 – Penguin Computing Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network High Performance Computing Partner of the Year Award; 02/05/2018 – NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for May 16; Individuals Can Participate Online; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Cloud Bill Comes Due — Heard on the Street; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia halts self-driving tests in wake of Uber accident

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested 0.29% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Telemus Limited Liability owns 0.14% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 9,981 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Lp has 8,336 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Hightower Ltd Llc holds 0.1% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 86,533 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.41% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Allsquare Wealth Management Llc stated it has 192 shares. Colony Gru Limited Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 3,906 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Miles Capital accumulated 1,782 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Century Cos holds 7,552 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Macroview Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 15 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.67% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 233,595 shares. 1,674 are held by Manchester Cap Management Limited Liability. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Gp Limited Liability Com owns 4,095 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 1,141 were reported by Crestwood Advisors Gp Limited Liability Company.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nvidia (NVDA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Can Intel Crack NVIDIA and AMD’s Duopoly in Gaming GPUs? – Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,895.99 up 129.37 points – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nvidia On Shaky Ground Ahead Of Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Yield Curve Woes, Walmart Shines, Nvidia Preview & Buy Hasbro Stock | Free Lunch – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1.17 million shares to 715,496 shares, valued at $215.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 737,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.73M shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron preparing for Venezuela exit with new contract provisions – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $534.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (STIP) by 73,631 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $110.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 20,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 897,728 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 421,445 shares. Wendell David Associates holds 0.12% or 6,485 shares. Foundation Resource Incorporated holds 4.79% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 185,334 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn has 13.56M shares. Abner Herrman Brock Lc holds 0.82% or 43,225 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) invested in 0.57% or 10,637 shares. Mcrae Capital Mgmt accumulated 3,442 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 149,007 are held by Northeast Investment Management. Wellington Management Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Granite Inv Prtn Ltd Company has 0.27% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 12,539 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland). Barton Investment Mgmt owns 3,260 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 27,956 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 3,883 shares.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 15.51 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.