Modera Wealth Management Has Cut Its Stake in Chevron New (CVX) by $329,394; Crawford Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Holding in Sap Se (SAP) by $372,600

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 2,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,179 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 6,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $125.44. About 4.42 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/05/2018 06:59 AM; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – APPROVED MERGER INVOLVING CHINA’S LARGEST PETROLEUM REFINERY OWNER, HONG KONG BASED SINOPEC CORP AND CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO: NEED TO SEE SUSTAINED CASH FLOWS BEFORE BUYBACKS; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 05:49 PM; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA; 24/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282702 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 23/04/2018 – TWO CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED BY VENEZUELA’S INTELLIGENCE SERVICE COULD FACE TREASON CHARGE; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:05 PM; 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 3,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 136,165 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.72 million, down from 139,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $137.66. About 668,017 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 9.53% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 10/04/2018 – Xi Afterglow May Sap Demand at Aussie 10-Year Sale: Markets Live; 18/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Orkla Drive Digital Services and Growth Through SAP S/4HANA®; 15/05/2018 – SAP NS2 Announces Acquisition of Technology Management Associates (TMA); 24/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Partnership and Integration with SAP® Ariba® to Support Global Tax Functionality; 23/04/2018 – SAP Ariba Makes Manufacturing Awesome; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital; 29/03/2018 – Facebook-Linked Marketer Plunges as Policy Shift May Sap Profit; 16/04/2018 – German software giant SAP predicts new business in Middle East – and credits Saudi Arabia; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital Capabilities; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 28.24% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.85 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.29 billion for 31.57 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 73.02% EPS growth.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87B for 15.45 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

