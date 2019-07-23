Modera Wealth Management Has Cut By $329,394 Its Chevron New (CVX) Position; Shorts at HIGHLAND COPPER CO ORDINARY SHARES (HDRSF) Lowered By 8.23%

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 39.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 2,678 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 2.15%. The Modera Wealth Management Llc holds 4,179 shares with $515,000 value, down from 6,857 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $239.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $125.82. About 3.58M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 29/04/2018 – ARAMCO NAMES EX-CHEVRON PHILIPS CEO PETER CELLA TO BOARD; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 13/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280333 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Executives Detail Growth Plan; 16/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP REPORTS A 6.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP CRC.N AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY CHEVRON AND REPSOL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) stake by 11,885 shares to 249,208 valued at $26.82M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IJH) stake by 6,865 shares and now owns 228,922 shares. International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron Corp had 18 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Mizuho. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $146 target. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 6. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, March 6.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity. Ourada Jeanette L had sold 7,200 shares worth $838,808 on Monday, February 4.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87 billion for 15.50 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.