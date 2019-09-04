Modera Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding; Susquehanna International Group Llp Increased Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Position By $808,056

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) stake by 112.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Susquehanna International Group Llp acquired 14,964 shares as Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI)’s stock declined 1.96%. The Susquehanna International Group Llp holds 28,264 shares with $1.54M value, up from 13,300 last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc now has $2.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $51.9. About 20,925 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 31.34% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge; 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 19.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Modera Wealth Management Llc acquired 3,089 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Modera Wealth Management Llc holds 18,584 shares with $2.60M value, up from 15,495 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $340.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $128.95. About 631,000 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TCBI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 46.41 million shares or 2.98% less from 47.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Swiss Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Brinker Capital Inc holds 0.03% or 16,304 shares. Quantitative Inv Management Ltd Company stated it has 42,067 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability holds 5,285 shares. 93,784 were accumulated by Loomis Sayles And L P. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has 8,851 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 537,044 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 21,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of America De holds 369,027 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Liability holds 0% or 107 shares. Amalgamated Bank has invested 0.01% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Parkside Bankshares And holds 0% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 22 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,490 activity. The insider CARGILL C KEITH bought 3,000 shares worth $176,490.

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased Citrix Sys Inc (Prn) stake by 2.58 million shares to 150.04M valued at $212.71 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) stake by 34,816 shares and now owns 133,884 shares. Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dean Investment Associates Limited Liability Com owns 51,129 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. American National Registered Advisor Inc stated it has 1.54% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fjarde Ap holds 831,936 shares. Cadence Retail Bank Na has 45,988 shares for 2.52% of their portfolio. Fdx Advsrs invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Natl Trust holds 137,852 shares. 203,784 are held by Country Bank. Strategic Wealth Advisors Gp Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.61% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 51,799 shares. Markel reported 1.43% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Amica Retiree Tru holds 1.87% or 15,246 shares in its portfolio. Advisors Ok holds 1.04% or 69,349 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey-based Reaves W H & Co Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Com Tn holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 33,523 shares. Vanguard Group accumulated 223.53M shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 37,130 shares stake.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A bought 3,000 shares worth $419,040.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.83’s average target is 16.19% above currents $128.95 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 14 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, May 16. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 27 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital initiated Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Friday, June 21. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $140 target. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by Raymond James.