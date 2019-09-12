Modera Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Amgen (AMGN) Holding; Shorts at INVENTERGY GLOBAL (INVT) Lowered By 94.44%

INVENTERGY GLOBAL INC (OTCMKTS:INVT) had a decrease of 94.44% in short interest. INVT’s SI was 100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 94.44% from 1,800 shares previously. It closed at $0.0211 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 9.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Modera Wealth Management Llc acquired 2,239 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Modera Wealth Management Llc holds 25,665 shares with $4.73M value, up from 23,426 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $116.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $195.02. About 1.13M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/03/2018 – Amgen, Allergan Get Positive CHMP Opinion for Biosimilar Herceptin for Three Types of Cancer; 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-12: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Amgen, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The University Hospital 12 D; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AND AMGEN ANNOUNCE FDA APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG™ (ERENUMAB-AOOE), A NOVEL TREATMENT DEVELOPED SPECIFICALLY FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR; 14/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 03/04/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR AMGEN’S XGEVA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR PREVENTION OF SKELETAL-RELATED EVENTS IN PATIENTS WITH MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Establ; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN SEES AIMOVIG BEING AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK

Among 10 analysts covering Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Amgen Inc has $24000 highest and $19800 lowest target. $215.50’s average target is 10.50% above currents $195.02 stock price. Amgen Inc had 14 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 13 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The company was upgraded on Thursday, May 23 by Citigroup. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Monday, August 19. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sector Perform” rating in Tuesday, August 27 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, August 29. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, August 16. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Neutral” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, September 5. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, July 15 report. As per Tuesday, August 27, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.73% or 22,200 shares. The California-based Eqis Capital Mgmt has invested 0.34% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Baxter Bros stated it has 0.16% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Clough Cap LP stated it has 31,285 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Trust Com Of Virginia Va holds 64,297 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Private Asset Management accumulated 3,269 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moreover, Boston Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.32% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 32,443 shares. Iat Reinsurance Ltd holds 4.22% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 145,000 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 0.82% stake. Next Group Inc Inc Inc has 12,993 shares. Summit Wealth Advisors Limited Liability invested 0.11% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Alethea Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.31% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Alexandria Limited Liability Co invested 0.12% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 12,067 shares. The Massachusetts-based Adage Cap Prtn Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IWB) stake by 4,032 shares to 96,309 valued at $15.68M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IJH) stake by 1,557 shares and now owns 227,365 shares. International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) was reduced too.