Modera Wealth Management Has Boosted International Business Machs (IBM) Holding by $931,869; Mastercard (MA) Position Has Increased by Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 69.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 6,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 16,082 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 9,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $131.49. About 2.89M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM Debt Totaled $46.4 Billion at End of 1Q; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – IBM – STRATEGIC IMPERATIVES REVENUE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $37.7 BILLION, UP 12 PERCENT (UP 10 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 14/03/2018 – Cloudflare and IBM Collaborate to Extend Security and Performance from the Cloud to the Network Edge; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend By 4.7% — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cognitive Solutions Rev $4.3B; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 20/03/2018 – IBM REAFFIRMS FORECAST

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 10,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 189,246 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.56 million, up from 178,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $7.54 during the last trading session, reaching $266.99. About 2.02M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH

