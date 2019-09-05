Modera Wealth Management Cut Position in Chevron New (CVX) as Stock Value Rose; Bank Of America (BAC) Market Value Rose While Lincluden Management LTD Increased Holding by $542,430

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 2,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 4,179 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 6,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $118.08. About 2.20M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 26/05/2018 – Sunday Observer: Kishu Gomes vacates top job at Chevron; 28/05/2018 – CHEVRON RESTORES PRODUCTION ON BLIND FAITH, PETRONIUS OFFSHORE PLATFORMS AFTER STORM ALBERTO; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 06:50 PM; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF ONE DOLLAR AND TWELVE CENTS ($1.12) PER SHARE; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON – COURT ISSUED JUDGMENT AGAINST PABLO FAJARDO, LUIS YANZA, ERMEL CHAVEZ, FRENTE DE DEFENSA DE LA AMAZONIA AND SERVICIOS FROMBOLIERE; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON 1Q EPS 1.90, EST. $1.47

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 11.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 20,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 199,088 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, up from 178,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $28.23. About 36.65M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Dallas/Fort Worth-Area Small Business Optimism Holds Steady in 2018 – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00 am EDT; 07/05/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 17% in 2018, BofA Leads; 22/05/2018 – BOFA’S FAN XING TO LEAD GLOBAL CREDIT, SPEC. SITUATIONS IN ASIA; 04/05/2018 – BofA’s Woo Sees Broad Agreement Between U.S. and China on Trade (Video); 30/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 26% in 2018, BofA Leads; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q FICC TRADING REV. EX-DVA $2.54B, EST. $2.96B; 30/03/2018 – NXT-ID Inc. to File Year-end Earnings, Schedule Investor Webcast to Discuss 2017 Results; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SAYS PROPOSAL FOR INDEPENDENT CHAIR GETS 30.7% SUPPORT; 10/05/2018 – Cryptocurrencies as a payment system are ‘troubling,” Bank of America cyber tech chief says; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholder Equity 10.8%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.47% or 36,753 shares in its portfolio. Chickasaw Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 7,922 shares. Birmingham Capital Mgmt Comm Inc Al owns 67,229 shares. Btim Corp reported 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sarasin & Prtnrs Llp reported 0.01% stake. Becker Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 11,769 shares. Letko Brosseau Assocs Inc stated it has 1.15% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 459,052 shares or 1.67% of the stock. Hodges Capital Mgmt invested 0.59% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Jaffetilchin Investment Prns Ltd Company, Florida-based fund reported 29,888 shares. Kdi Cap Prtnrs Limited owns 21,839 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corporation holds 58,831 shares. Lpl Ltd owns 2.74 million shares. The Ohio-based Parkwood Ltd has invested 1.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability has 416,030 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Bank of America Tower under contract to be sold in $436M deal – Charlotte Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Raymond James Downgrade of BAC Stock Mostly Reflects the Known – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: VEEV, CGC, BAC, TIF – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) by 280,170 shares to 2.04M shares, valued at $73.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 50,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,325 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diker Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.16% stake. Chatham Grp reported 0.14% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 6,827 shares stake. Mycio Wealth Limited Liability Co has 9,832 shares. Atwood & Palmer Inc owns 5,601 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Live Your Vision Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Davis R M Incorporated, a Maine-based fund reported 29,717 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Lc holds 0.42% or 8,228 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 47,466 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Lc invested in 4,787 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 5,600 shares. West Coast Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.24% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 8,357 shares. 188,741 were accumulated by Reaves W H And. Shelton Cap Mngmt has invested 0.48% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $534.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 13,506 shares to 101,952 shares, valued at $12.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 15.62 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.