Modera Wealth Management Cut Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake By $532,370; Pico Holdings (PICO) Has 1.03 Sentiment

Pico Holdings Inc (PICO) investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.39, from 0.64 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 32 investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 31 sold and reduced holdings in Pico Holdings Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 13.53 million shares, down from 13.62 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Pico Holdings Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 25 Increased: 15 New Position: 17.

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 20.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 3,830 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Modera Wealth Management Llc holds 14,754 shares with $2.06M value, down from 18,584 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $346.92B valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $131.45. About 7.53M shares traded or 4.58% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC

The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.86. About 17,627 shares traded. PICO Holdings, Inc. (PICO) has declined 16.61% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PICO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ PICO Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PICO); 03/05/2018 – PICO Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 12/03/2018 – PICO Holdings Will Continue to Explore Additional Initiatives Designed to Increase Current Cash Flows; 15/05/2018 – Van Den Berg Management Inc. Exits Position in Pico Holdings; 23/04/2018 – SPBID Improves Rider Experience at Pico Metro Station; 12/03/2018 – PICO Holdings Concludes Strategic Review Process; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: PICO HOLDINGS WILL CONTINUE CURRENT BUSINESS PLAN; 12/03/2018 – PICO Holdings, Inc. Announces Update on the Strategic Review and Bd Changes; 19/03/2018 – Global Pico Projector Market Expected to Reach $5,002 Million, Globally, by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $580,792 activity.

Bandera Partners Llc holds 6.89% of its portfolio in PICO Holdings, Inc. for 999,432 shares. Bard Associates Inc owns 122,584 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kestrel Investment Management Corp has 0.71% invested in the company for 129,300 shares. The California-based First Foundation Advisors has invested 0.63% in the stock. Robotti Robert, a New York-based fund reported 114,785 shares.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $197.70 million. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. It has a 259.47 P/E ratio. The firm also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.43 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of stock was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. L And S Advisors reported 50,905 shares stake. Doliver Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 9,129 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Moreover, Captrust Fin Advsr has 1.04% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ycg Limited Liability Co owns 0.24% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 11,140 shares. Sun Life has 0.12% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Catalyst Capital Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 0.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Girard Partners Limited reported 1.64% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Halsey Associate Ct stated it has 1.33% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 6,145 were reported by Tarbox Family Office. Paradigm Cap Mgmt Ny holds 73,700 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 37,403 shares. Axa invested in 1.02 million shares or 0.56% of the stock. Pictet Cie (Europe) holds 2.94% or 122,482 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd owns 2.22 million shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr invested in 0% or 33,014 shares.

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 1,833 shares to 6,907 valued at $1.17M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr (EMB) stake by 9,830 shares and now owns 354,717 shares. Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) was raised too.

