Modera Wealth Management Cut Chevron New (CVX) Position by $329,394; Suvretta Capital Management Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM) Raised by $112.06 Million as Stock Value Declined

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 69.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 709,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $273.19M, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $158.72. About 3.17M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 13/04/2018 – DROPBOX DBX.O :NOMURA SAYS GIVEN CO’S LOW PENETRATION, CONVERSION RATES AND LACK OF ENTERPRISE SALESFORCE, THERE IS LITTLE ROOM FOR UPSIDE POTENTIAL; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce to Host Second-Annual Salesforce Equality Awards in San Francisco; 24/05/2018 – TIE Kinetix Launches Solution to Reduce Total Cost of Ownership for Salesforce Partner Community Cloud Users; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – COS WILL INITIALLY DELIVER 2 NEW INTEGRATIONS TO DRIVE BRAND ENGAGEMENT, BOOST TEAM PRODUCTIVITY; 13/03/2018 – Geneia Chosen to Participate in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-23B ON MULESOFT; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Agreed to Invest in Company in Private Placement; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – BOARDS OF SALESFORCE AND MULESOFT HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEAL; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 2,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,179 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 6,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $124.41. About 2.27 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $129 FROM $123; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS $18 BLN TO $20 BLN ANNUAL INVESTMENT RANGE PROJECTED THROUGH 2020; 28/05/2018 – Chevron restores production on Gulf of Mexico platforms after storm; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 11:32 AM; 17/04/2018 – Caracas Chron: Using Corruption As an Excuse, Persecution Spree Hits Chevron; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON IN TALKS WITH MULTIPLE PARTIES INCLUDING MALAYSIA’S PETRONAS ABOUT SELLING A MINORITY STAKE IN LNG PROJECT; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 19/04/2018 – Oil major Total will not give up on Venezuela, says Total CEO; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAT YARRINGTON EXPECTS WHEATSTONE TRAIN 2 TO BE PRODUCING LATER IN SECOND QUARTER

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Chairman of the Board & co-CEO Marc Benioff Sold $768,100 of Shares – Yahoo Finance" on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance" published on May 29, 2019, Fool.com published: "Will Smartsheet's Acquisition Binge Pay Off? – Motley Fool" on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "3 Dull Stocks With Exciting Potential – Yahoo Finance" published on July 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com's news article titled: "Tokio Marine & Nichido Selects Salesforce to Exceed Customer Expectations at Every Touchpoint – PRNewswire" with publication date: June 20, 2019.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance" on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Chevron's Venezuela oil assets threatened with seizure – Seeking Alpha" published on July 10, 2019, Fool.com published: "Why Phillips 66's Stock Popped 15% in June – The Motley Fool" on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Big U.K. investor dumps Exxon over climate change – Seeking Alpha" published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Lawsuit against Chevron abandoned by Ecuador group – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87B for 15.32 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.