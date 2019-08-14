Modera Wealth Management Cut Chevron New (CVX) Holding by $329,394; As Humana (HUM) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Lowered Position

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 2,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 4,179 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 6,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $4.45 during the last trading session, reaching $117.94. About 4.15M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Rene; 06/03/2018 – Chevron expects LNG supply shortage by 2025; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:05 PM; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 26/04/2018 – The Next Steps for Chevron’s Drilling Technology (Video); 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Expect to Deliver Stronger Upstream Cash Margins and Production Growth in FY18; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 20,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The hedge fund held 115,869 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.82M, down from 136,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $8.29 during the last trading session, reaching $296.58. About 1.28M shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 16/04/2018 – Extendicare Announces April 2018 Dividend of C$0.04 per Share; 21/05/2018 – Humana’s Maria Hughes named to BLACK ENTERPRlSE’s 2018 Top Executives in Corporate Diversity List; 29/03/2018 – WALMART IS SAID TO BE IN EARLY DEAL TALKS WITH HUMANA: DJ/CNBC; 10/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – ACQUISITION OF FPG IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON HUMANA’S 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – HUMANA CONSORTIUM IS PURCHASING CURO FOR ABOUT $1.4B; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 29/03/2018 – Vanessa O’Connell: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 19/03/2018 – Brigade Continues To Oppose Proposed Acquisition Of Kindred Healthcare By Humana, TPG Capital And Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe KND

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: Not The Best Time To Accumulate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron Corp.: Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Chevron Corporation (CVX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 109,229 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Td Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 1,029 shares. Stonebridge Capital Inc owns 72,274 shares. Utd Fire reported 5,000 shares. First Western Cap Mgmt Communication holds 3.43% or 1,955 shares in its portfolio. Forbes J M & Llp holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 10,039 shares. Kistler accumulated 0.76% or 14,853 shares. Kahn Brothers Grp De owns 0% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4,148 shares. Blue Chip Prtn Incorporated invested 2.33% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Prio Wealth Limited Partnership stated it has 57,746 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. The California-based Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability has invested 1.02% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Limited Liability has invested 0.87% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs Sa has 237,095 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc has 614,803 shares for 2.26% of their portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.23% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $534.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 6,865 shares to 228,922 shares, valued at $43.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 20,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 897,728 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.54 million activity.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 19,753 shares to 174,353 shares, valued at $29.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 16,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 282,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM): Does The -3.6% Earnings Drop Reflect A Longer Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Humana rockets past analyst expectations with Q2 earnings – Louisville Business First” published on July 31, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Bluebird, Genmab, GTT, Humana, News Corp, NOV, ONEOK, Symantec, Uber and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Humana picks up Louisiana Medicaid contract – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Hldgs Ag has 2,804 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 162,756 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.15% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Calamos Advisors Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 306,086 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 4,250 shares. The Illinois-based West Family has invested 0.67% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Bessemer Grp Inc accumulated 473 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% or 9,831 shares in its portfolio. Natl Pension Service reported 147,313 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr Inc has invested 0.04% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Prudential Financial accumulated 201,893 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com reported 7,270 shares. Susquehanna Intl Gru Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 120,267 shares. First Citizens State Bank Tru Com invested in 8,139 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.18% or 8,115 shares.