Modera Wealth Management Continues to Hold Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); Autonation (AN) Holding Held by Force Capital Management Llc

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 3,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 18,584 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, up from 15,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $129.5. About 6.91M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.14% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $52.03. About 831,078 shares traded or 16.37% up from the average. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Matches Profit Expectations, Is A Little Shy On Sales — MarketWatch

Since June 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.68 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Co reported 64,420 shares. 18,000 are owned by South Dakota Council. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 39,135 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Lc invested in 32,827 shares. Ameriprise Financial owns 330,517 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Liability reported 580 shares. Denali Advisors Llc owns 0.27% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 50,400 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Parametric Port Lc reported 0.01% stake. Millennium Ltd Com reported 22,602 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 22,857 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 126,700 shares. 10,334 are owned by Utah Retirement. 432,923 are owned by Charles Schwab Invest Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Wealth Advisors Incorporated owns 33,838 shares. World Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 1.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Northstar Gp stated it has 36,200 shares. California-based Clifford Swan Counsel Limited has invested 2.27% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Smead Cap Incorporated reported 266,659 shares stake. Clarkston Cap Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.14% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 246,976 shares. Amer Assets Invest Lc stated it has 1.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Brown Advisory Limited Company holds 1.78% or 54,005 shares in its portfolio. 57,172 were reported by Putnam Fl Invest Management. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.86% or 5.70M shares in its portfolio. Jaffetilchin Invest Partners Ltd Llc accumulated 3,592 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Com Ma holds 0.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 86,109 shares. Cap Ww Investors holds 13.33 million shares. Iowa Savings Bank stated it has 2.65% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cls Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $534.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 15,922 shares to 520,448 shares, valued at $25.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.