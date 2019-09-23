Modera Wealth Management Boosted Its Amgen (AMGN) Holding by $411,976; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Wealthtrust Axiom Raised Stake by $1.55 Million as Stock Declined

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 261.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc bought 39,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 55,039 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.19 million, up from 15,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.32. About 3.37M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 2,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 25,665 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.73 million, up from 23,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $198.44. About 864,257 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), A Novel Treatment Developed Specifically For Migraine Prevention; 27/04/2018 – Bolder BioTechnology Announces Positive Results from Phase 1 Clinical Trial of BBT-015, a Long-Acting G-CSF Analog, in Healthy; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD TOTAL SURVIVAL RESULTS; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 SHR OUTLOOK REVISED TO $11.30-$12.28 ON GAAP BASIS AND $12.80-$13.70 ON NON-GAAP BASIS; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig, a Novel Treatment Developed Specifically for Migraine Prevention; 03/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Expanded lndication For Amgen’s XGEVA® (denosumab) For The Prevention Of Skeletal-Related Events In Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-12: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Amgen, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The University Hospital 12 D

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 320 were reported by Shine Investment Advisory Svcs. Tiemann Invest Advsrs Ltd holds 1,469 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. World Asset Mgmt invested in 45,623 shares. Chemung Canal reported 0.46% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Fiduciary Fincl Ser Of The Southwest Tx invested in 0.55% or 10,510 shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd owns 17,494 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Snow Limited Partnership owns 25,712 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 322 shares. The California-based Jacobs And Co Ca has invested 1.17% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Somerville Kurt F holds 0.09% or 2,541 shares in its portfolio. 12,000 are owned by Whittier Com Of Nevada Inc. Fiera Corporation reported 238,623 shares. Connable Office has invested 0.51% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Fruth Mgmt invested in 1,380 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp invested in 10,052 shares.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $547.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 2,702 shares to 133,622 shares, valued at $17.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,365 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Invest Mgmt invested in 0.59% or 16,950 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated owns 0.09% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 31,173 shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 89.87M shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Pcl accumulated 8.90 million shares. Oakworth Cap has invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 21,286 are owned by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Atlanta Mgmt L L C reported 53,726 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Incorporated owns 15,079 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% or 5,378 shares in its portfolio. 476,128 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs. Cadence Retail Bank Na reported 0.17% stake. Parkside Fin Bancshares & reported 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 28,328 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Spears Abacus Limited Com reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Federated Pa invested in 0.01% or 60,115 shares.

