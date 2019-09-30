Model N (MODN) Stock Rose While Trigran Investments Has Cut Holding; Spc Financial Stake In Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Was Upped

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 180.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 12,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 19,237 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15 million, up from 6,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $117.69. About 6.86M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/03/2018 – GREENHILL ADDS JPMORGAN DEALMAKER MALLY AMID A FLURRY OF HIRING; 12/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Above 50D-MA; 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN NO LONGER HAS NOTIFIABLE INTEREST IN NORWEGIAN AIR; 06/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $120; 11/03/2018 – JPMorgan Sees Busiest Mideast Year With IPOs, M&A Driving Deals; 09/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2010P FROM 2000P; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms 8 JPMorgan Chase Comm Mtg Sec Tr 2015-MAR7 Rtgs; 05/04/2018 – MATT ZAMES WAS COO AT JPMORGAN UNTIL LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $95; 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan takes stake in analytics platform start-up

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Model N Inc (MODN) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 23,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.13% . The hedge fund held 2.01 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.21M, down from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Model N Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $912.98M market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $27.91. About 184,154 shares traded. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 16.59% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC MODN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.06, REV VIEW $150.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT LENDERS EXTENDED A TERM LOAN TO COMPANY IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $50 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Model N Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO AND CERTAIN OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Loss/Shr 13c; 31/05/2018 – Model N Offers the “Align Plan,” a Customer Success Program to Drive Innovation; 08/05/2018 – Model N Announces Debt Refinancing With Wells Fargo Bank N.A; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 3Q Rev $39M-$39.5M; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – JASON BLESSING SUCCEEDS ZACK RINAT AS CEO; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 5c

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 162,815 are held by Veritable L P. Kidder Stephen W reported 4,228 shares stake. 164,995 were reported by Bridgeway. Blackrock holds 216.45M shares. Harding Loevner Lp invested in 0% or 641 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd owns 1.28% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3,358 shares. Clean Yield Group has 5,502 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Redwood Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.75% or 99,000 shares. Sadoff Inv Ltd Liability Co holds 5,378 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & owns 75,271 shares. 84,877 are held by Alexandria Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Capital Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation New York reported 2,501 shares stake. Town Country National Bank & Trust Tru Co Dba First Bankers Tru Co owns 41,483 shares. Associated Banc invested 2.44% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Stevens First Principles Investment Advsr has 0.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Agco and Oshkosh upgraded, Actuant downgraded at J.P. Morgan – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Will Amazon Care Sink Teladoc Health, or Give It a Massive Boost? – The Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan cut at Buckingham on valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold MODN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 24.71 million shares or 7.04% more from 23.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lyon Street Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 1.33% or 40,205 shares. Moreover, Massachusetts Financial Service Commerce Ma has 0.01% invested in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 24,712 shares in its portfolio. 49,983 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement. 8,045 are held by Metropolitan Life Co. Frontier Mgmt Com Limited Liability Com invested in 0.13% or 890,255 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 324,497 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 0% invested in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Oberweis Asset Management reported 65,400 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) or 58 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 33,300 shares. Essex Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.4% or 150,805 shares in its portfolio. Herald Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 0.61% or 111,000 shares.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $600.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (NYSE:PHX) by 88,854 shares to 2.35M shares, valued at $30.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 121,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 927,168 shares, and has risen its stake in Quotient Technology Inc.

More notable recent Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Model N, Inc. 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Model N: Unspectacular As Always – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Model N Inc (MODN) – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “New Study from Model N Examines How Top-Tier Organizations Approach Revenue Management – Business Wire” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Model N Welcomes New Senior Leadership and a New Board Member – Business Wire” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $70,876 activity.

Analysts await Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 62.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Model N, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.