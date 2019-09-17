Model N (MODN) Stock Price Rose While Trigran Investments Has Cut by $443,555 Its Holding; As New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Share Value Declined, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Has Decreased by $773,295 Its Stake

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Model N Inc (MODN) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 23,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.13% . The hedge fund held 2.01 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.21M, down from 2.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Model N Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $927.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $28.34. About 82,451 shares traded. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 16.59% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Adj EPS 2c; 11/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/04/2018 – Model N Founder & CEO Zack Rinat Named Ernst & Young 2018 Entrepreneur of the Year Semifinalist; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N NAMES JASON BLESSING AS CEO; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – JASON BLESSING SUCCEEDS ZACK RINAT AS CEO; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.07 – $0.05; 14/05/2018 – RGM Capital Exits Position in Model N; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 3Q Rev $39M-$39.5M; 14/05/2018 – Model N Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) by 44.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 51,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 63,517 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $978,000, down from 115,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in New Residential Investment Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.06. About 1.02 million shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $858.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 27,730 shares to 104,935 shares, valued at $3.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autozone Inc. by 292 shares in the quarter, for a total of 523 shares, and has risen its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold NRZ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 187.71 million shares or 0.13% more from 187.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 42,200 shares. Atlantic Union National Bank & Trust reported 0.02% stake. Prelude Management Limited Liability holds 15,500 shares. Stephens Inc Ar owns 60,389 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 979,000 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 355,129 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has invested 0.02% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Suntrust Banks holds 39,506 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advisors reported 0.01% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 27,957 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Creative Planning stated it has 61,917 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 11,986 were reported by Cibc Asset. Capital Invest Limited Com stated it has 311,579 shares. Oppenheimer And Commerce stated it has 0.02% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $266,113 activity. Saltzman David had bought 14,174 shares worth $236,139 on Friday, May 3.

Analysts await New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.63 per share. NRZ’s profit will be $224.32 million for 6.97 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by New Residential Investment Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $600.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sonos Inc by 507,966 shares to 879,141 shares, valued at $9.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tpi Composites Inc by 208,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.96M shares, and has risen its stake in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold MODN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 24.71 million shares or 7.04% more from 23.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 362,676 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Amer Group holds 20,643 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). 621,567 were accumulated by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Next Century Growth Investors Limited owns 125,671 shares. Menta Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 0.14% or 16,900 shares. Frontier Management Lc stated it has 890,255 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Moreover, Rice Hall James And Assoc Ltd Liability Co has 0.1% invested in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 449,349 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) or 24,712 shares. Moreover, River Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership has 0.4% invested in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) for 150,805 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Glenmede Na reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.03 EPS, up 62.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Model N, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.